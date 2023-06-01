[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Soundbar Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, VIZIO Inc., laupunkt GmbH (Aurelius Group), Sonos Inc., Edifier International Ltd, Xiaomi Corporation, Hisense Home Appliance Group Co. Ltd, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Acoustics Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corporation, Voxx International Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Polk Audio, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Soundbar Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (2.1 Channel, 5.1 Channel, 7.1 Channel, Others (3.1 and 4.1 Channel), By Application (Music Players, Television, Computer Systems, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, By Type (Tabletop, Others, By Installation Method (Active Soundbar, Passive Soundbar, Others), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Soundbar Market Size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5%during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report further provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and opportunities present in the Soundbar market. Moreover, the report examines the global competitive analysis of the Soundbar market.

The key purpose of the Global Soundbar Market report is to deliver industry investors, company leaders, private equity companies, and stakeholders comprehensive information facilitating them to make informed strategic decisions concerning the changes in the Soundbar market throughout the world.

Soundbar Market: Overview

The booming e-commerce sector globally is fueling the growth of the Soundbar market

A Soundbar is a streamlined bar that houses several speakers and is designed to work with televisions. When connected to the TV, audio is routed through the Soundbar’s speakers rather than the TV’s internal speakers.

Soundbars can be hung on the wall next to a flat-panel TV, but most people place them on their TV stand directly ahead of the TV. They’re less expensive and simpler to install than a multi-speaker surround sound or home theatre system, and the best Soundbar produces rich, well-balanced audio that helps watching movies and TV shows enjoyable.

Growth Factors

Rapid globalization and urbanization in emerging economies have resulted in increased consumer electronics consumption and a more significant number of product rollouts, driving the Soundbar market growth in these regions. As a result of various technological developments and the increasing construction of smart homes, Soundbar has become more common in residential areas.

Aside from that, surging demand for Soundbar from a wide range of commercial sectors such as hospitality, corporate, retail, and institutional will propel the global Soundbar market ahead in the coming years. However, soaring limits on the use of the radiofrequency range by wireless audio systems, as well as increasing health risks concerning long-term audio device usage, may restrict market growth over the forecast period.

In recent years, on-demand streaming services have grown in popularity. Several Over-The-Top providers have implemented the subscription-based revenue model. The platforms provide a wide range of payment and subscription options to subscribers, allowing them to stream content online according to their preferences. The rising popularity of OTT is providing lucrative opportunities to the Soundbar players operating in the market as people install them for an enhanced sound experience.

Segmental Overview

The market for the Soundbar is segmented into product and application. The 2.1 channel segment accounted for over half of all Soundbar market shipments in 2021. Customers are drawn to the audio device because it has additional features, including Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, and as well as voice assistance. The audio devices include two speakers, one on each channel, as well as a subwoofer. 2.1 Soundbar can connect to TVs and portable devices such as smartphones and tablets. The growing popularity of smart TVs has prompted manufacturers to create advanced soundbars.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific market will grow steadily over the forecast period due to rising media consumption and the existence of global, regional, and local players in the industry. This promotes the accessibility to lower-cost electronic products throughout the region. Japan and China both are significant countries in the global electronic manufacturing sector.

Further, streaming services continue to expand in popularity, and smart TV penetration is increasing in the APAC region. Furthermore, digitalization is facilitating the incorporation of smart TVs with Soundbar, resulting in an improved home theatre experience as well as smart features, including voice assistants.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, VIZIO Inc., laupunkt GmbH (Aurelius Group), Sonos Inc., Edifier International Ltd, Xiaomi Corporation, Hisense Home Appliance Group Co. Ltd, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Acoustics Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corporation, Voxx International Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Polk Audio, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, Distribution Channel, Installation Method, Connectivity, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The players operating in the Soundbar market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions & mergers, product launches & expansions, and collaborations & partnerships, to efficiently compete in the Soundbar Market . The global market is highly competitive. The players also focus on expanding their geographical reach by partnering with local distributors/players.

Some of the prominent players

Bose Corporation

Sony Corporation

VIZIO Inc.

laupunkt GmbH (Aurelius Group)

Sonos Inc.

Edifier International Ltd

Xiaomi Corporation

Hisense Home Appliance Group Co. Ltd

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Boston Acoustics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic Corporation

Voxx International Corporation

Onkyo Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Polk Audio

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Soundbar market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Soundbar market forward?

What are the Soundbar Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Soundbar Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Soundbar market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

The global Soundbar market is segmented as follows:

By Product 2.1 Channel 5.1 Channel 7.1 Channel Others (3.1 and 4.1 Channel)

By Application Music Players Television Computer Systems Others

By Distribution Channel Online Offline

By Type Tabletop Others

By Installation Method Active Soundbar Passive Soundbar Others

BY Connectivity Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others



On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

This Soundbar Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Soundbar Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Soundbar Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Soundbar Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Soundbar Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Soundbar Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Soundbar Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Soundbar Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Soundbar Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Soundbar Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Soundbar Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Soundbar Market Report

Soundbar Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Soundbar Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Soundbar Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Soundbar Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Soundbar market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Soundbar market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Soundbar market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Soundbar market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Soundbar industry.

Managers in the Soundbar sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Soundbar market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Soundbar products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

