The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fujitsu General Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Trane Technologies plc, Haier Group Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Rheem Manufacturing Company, Sharp Corporation, Hisense

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Product (Mini split ac, Multi split ac, VRF, Floor ceiling), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 24.44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.78 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 37.9 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Split Air Conditioning Systems Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations and technological advancements, including energy-efficient designs and smart features, are propelling the market forward. Customers seek cutting-edge solutions that offer improved performance and convenience.

Environmental Concerns: Growing environmental awareness has led to a shift towards eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient systems to mitigate the ecological impact of air conditioning. Stringent regulations and consumer preferences for green solutions are influencing market dynamics.

Economic Factors: Economic conditions, including disposable income and consumer purchasing power, play a significant role in market growth. In emerging economies, increasing middle-class populations and rising incomes are driving demand for split air conditioning systems.

Urbanization and Construction: Rapid urbanization leads to the construction of residential and commercial buildings, creating a surge in demand for air conditioning systems. The real estate and construction sectors have a direct impact on market dynamics.

Regional Variances: Different regions exhibit distinct dynamics based on climate, consumer preferences, and government regulations. For example, hot climates drive demand in some areas, while energy efficiency is paramount in others.

Energy Efficiency Regulations: Energy efficiency standards and regulations influence the development and adoption of air conditioning systems. Compliance with these standards is essential to market success.

Consumer Preferences: Shifting consumer preferences for features like smart controls, noise reduction, and air quality enhancements impacts the design and marketing of split air conditioning systems.

Competition: The competitive landscape is intense, with established and emerging players vying for market share. Competition drives product innovation and cost efficiency.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Events like the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, affecting production and distribution, thus impacting market dynamics.

Price Sensitivity: Price sensitivity among consumers, especially in price-conscious markets, influences purchasing decisions. Affordable, budget-friendly options often gain traction.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 25.78 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 37.9 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 24.44 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Application, Product and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Split Air Conditioning Systems Market : COVID-19 Analysis

Disruption in Supply Chain: The global lockdowns and restrictions on movement disrupted supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of air conditioning systems. Delays in the supply chain led to shortages and logistical challenges.

Reduction in Construction Activity: Many construction projects were put on hold or delayed due to the pandemic. This impacted the demand for split air conditioning systems in new residential and commercial buildings.

Consumer Spending Constraints: Economic uncertainties and reduced consumer spending led to a decline in the purchase of non-essential items, including air conditioning systems. Consumers were more focused on essential needs during the pandemic.

Shift Towards Home Office and Remote Learning: With more people working and studying from home, there was an increased demand for efficient home cooling solutions, boosting sales of smaller residential air conditioning systems.

Focus on Indoor Air Quality: The pandemic heightened awareness of indoor air quality. This led to a demand for air conditioning systems with advanced air purification and filtration features.

Energy Efficiency and Health Considerations: Consumers increasingly looked for energy-efficient systems to reduce long-term operational costs. Health concerns related to air quality also influenced purchasing decisions.

Remote Control and Smart Features: Smart and connected air conditioning systems gained popularity as people sought more control over their indoor environments.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Split Air Conditioning Systems market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Split Air Conditioning Systems market forward?

What are the Split Air Conditioning Systems Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Split Air Conditioning Systems Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Split Air Conditioning Systems market sample report and company profiles?

List of the prominent players in the Split Air Conditioning Systems Market:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fujitsu General Limited

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Carrier Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Trane Technologies plc

Haier Group Corporation

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Sharp Corporation

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

Voltas Limited

Others

Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Product (Mini split ac, Multi split ac, VRF, Floor ceiling), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Split Air Conditioning Systems Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America has a mature market with a focus on energy-efficient systems due to environmental concerns.

The region witnesses a demand for smart and connected air conditioning systems, driven by technological advancements.

Europe:

Europe emphasizes eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient models due to stringent environmental regulations.

The adoption of split air conditioning systems is growing, especially in residential applications.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is a major growth driver with a significant market share.

Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a growing middle-class population boost the demand for split air conditioning systems.

Latin America:

Latin America experiences a steady increase in demand for split air conditioning systems, primarily in residential applications.

Economic development and rising consumer aspirations drive market growth.

Middle East and Africa:

The hot climate in this region fuels the demand for air conditioning, making it a prominent market.

The adoption of energy-efficient systems is gaining traction to address power consumption concerns.

Emerging Markets:

Emerging markets, such as India and China, play a significant role in the global market’s growth.

These regions have shown an increasing interest in split air conditioning systems, driven by economic growth and changing consumer preferences.

Developed Markets:

Developed markets like the United States and Western Europe focus on energy efficiency and smart technology integration.

Replacement of older systems with environmentally friendly models is a notable trend.

The Split Air Conditioning Systems Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Mini Split Ac

Multi Split AC

VRF

Floor Ceiling

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Pricing

Low

Medium

High

By Installation

Wall Mounted

Freestanding

By Capacity

Less than 1 Ton

1 Ton to 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton to 2.0 Ton

More than 2.0 Ton

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Split Air Conditioning Systems Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Split Air Conditioning Systems Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Split Air Conditioning Systems Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Split Air Conditioning Systems Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Split Air Conditioning Systems Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Split Air Conditioning Systems Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Split Air Conditioning Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Split Air Conditioning Systems Industry?

