[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global (SST) Solid State Transformer Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 88 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 107 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 240 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Eaton Corporation, Power Systems & Controls Inc, Alstom SA, General Electric Company, Red Box Aviation, Varentec Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Vollspark, Hitachi ABB, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Solid-State Transformer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Power SSTs, Distribution SSTs, Traction SSTs), By Application (Power Distribution, Renewable Power Generation, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Traction Locomotives), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global (SST) Solid State Transformer Market Size & share was valued at approximately USD 88 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 107 Million and is expected to reach a value of around USD 240 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The estimated CAGR is approximately 16% between 2022 and 2030. The report further provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and opportunities present in the Solid State Transformer market. Moreover, the report examines the global competitive analysis for the Solid State Transformer market.

The key purpose of the Global Solid State Transformer Market report is to deliver industry investors, company leaders, private equity companies, and stakeholders with comprehensive information facilitating them to make informed strategic decisions concerning the chances in the Solid State Transformer market throughout the world.

Solid State Transformer Market: Overview

A Solid State Transformer device converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or vice versa using semiconductor devices. Electronic transformers, power converters, and switch-mode transformers are other names for these devices. These transformers are used in a plethora of applications, including computer and electronic equipment power supplies, AC/DC converters, DC/DC converters, and motor controllers.

Growth Factors

The growing use of advanced systems in renewable energy generation systems is a key driving force in the global SSTs market

The growing demand for renewable energy, the requirement for energy efficiency, along with the need for enhanced grid stability and reliability are the driving forces of the Solid State Transformer market. The growing use of electric vehicles, the demand for grid modernization, and continued spending on smart grid technologies drive the Solid State Transformer market.

The main constraints and hurdles in the Solid State Transformer market are unawareness of the advantages of Solid State Transformers and a lack of uniformity. Other constraints and issues include the high price of Solid State Transformers and a shortage of experienced personnel to operate and maintain them.

Segmental Overview

The market for Global Solid State Transformer Market is segmented into type and application. By application, renewable power generation held the largest share throughout the forecast period. During the forecast period, the market for renewable energy generation applications is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

The anticipated early implementation of these transformers for energy production from renewable energy accounts for the high growth rate. Wind, tides, and the sun are alternative sources of energy for electricity generation; they have the potential to cater to the world’s ever-increasing energy demand while also lowering the carbon footprint. Wind energy is a key contributor to the power produced by alternative energy sources, and the Asia Pacific is a leader in this field.

Regional Overview

China to lead the Asia Pacific Solid State Transformer market

Due to increased investment in smart grid technology and increased demand for electricity, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the major and fastest-growing market due to an increased investment in electrical infrastructure throughout the region. China is the world’s largest power T&D market. It is expected to become a major consumer of smart grid technology, owing to its carbon-reduction policy and commitment to sustainable development. Companies are focused on smart grids as they increase their investment in distribution networks, which is expected to stimulate demand for SST in China during the projected period.

LAMEA has the smallest market, with Brazil as its key contributor. Economic expansion backed by the construction and manufacturing industries, population growth and a corresponding increase in electrification projects, and growing industrial developments in these regions are now driving the demand for Solid State Transformers.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 70 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 240 Million CAGR Growth Rate 16% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Eaton Corporation, Power Systems & Controls Inc, Alstom SA, General Electric Company, Red Box Aviation, Varentec Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Vollspark, Hitachi ABB, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

To boost their presence in local markets, market participants are pursuing a variety of growth strategies, such as collaborations and partnerships, R&D activities, and the introduction of new services. The following are the most common strategies used by notable participants to strengthen their competitive edge.

The report offers a company analysis to give a 360-degree overview of the major players operating in the market. Moreover, the report also comprises key strategic developments related to the market including new service launches, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, collaborations & joint ventures, partnerships, research & development, as well as regional expansion of key players and participants involved in the global Solid State Transformer market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the (SST) Solid State Transformer market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the (SST) Solid State Transformer market forward?

What are the (SST) Solid State Transformer Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the (SST) Solid State Transformer Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the (SST) Solid State Transformer market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Some of the prominent players

Eaton Corporation

Power Systems & Controls Inc

Alstom SA

General Electric Company

Red Box Aviation

Varentec Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Vollspark

Hitachi ABB

Others

The global solid state transformer market is segmented as follows:

Product Scope Distribution Solid State Transformer Power Solid State Transformer Traction Solid State Transformer

Component Scope Converters High-frequency Transformers Switches Others

Application Scope Alternative Power Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Power Distribution Traction Locomotives

End-use Scope Energy Transportation Others



On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

