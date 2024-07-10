[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Sterilization Services Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.04 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 12.49 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Steris Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Sterigenics International LLC, 3M Company, E-BEAM Services Inc., Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG, Cosmed Group Inc., Stryker Corporation, Cretex Companies Inc., Noxilizer Inc., Anderson Products Inc., ETO Sterilization Services Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Life Science Outsourcing Inc., Centurion Medical Products Corporation & Others

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sterilization Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.04 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.49 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Sterilization Services Market: Overview

Sterilization Services Market: Overview

Growing awareness of infection control is driving demand for sterilization services across various industries, fueled by the recognition of infection prevention’s significance, exemplified by events like the COVID-19 pandemic. This heightened awareness extends beyond healthcare to sectors like food processing and pharmaceuticals, emphasizing stringent hygiene standards for public health and regulatory compliance.

Organizations prioritize infection control measures, turning to sterilization service providers for expertise and support to protect stakeholders. Concurrently, the globalization of pharmaceutical and medical device industries mandates standardized sterilization processes to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance across regions, driving demand for sterilization services capable of offering global solutions.

As globalization reshapes these industries, the need for reliable and compliant sterilization services is expected to rise, presenting opportunities for providers offering global sterilization solutions.

By Method, Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization dominated the market due to its effectiveness with heat-sensitive materials in the medical device industry. Gamma Sterilization is prominent in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and food industries, particularly for disposable medical products and packaging materials.

Steam Sterilization is widely used in healthcare for surgical instruments, while Electron Beam Sterilization gains traction for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Radiation Sterilization offers rapid sterilization for sensitive electronic components, and emerging methods like ozone and plasma sterilization provide environmentally friendly options across industries.

By Business Type, Contract Sterilization Services, dominates the market, offers third-party sterilization solutions to diverse industries, meeting needs from healthcare to food processing. These services provide comprehensive solutions, including equipment and regulatory compliance.

Sterilization Validation Services focus on ensuring sterilization processes meet regulatory standards, essential for maintaining product quality and safety in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical device manufacturing. While contract services handle sterilization, validation services ensure its efficacy and regulatory compliance.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.52 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 12.49 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.04 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Method, Business Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Sterilization Services market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Sterilization Services industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Sterilization Services Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Sterilization Services Market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the burden of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the growing utilization of sterilization agents and equipment in the region.

For example, HAIs pose a significant threat to patient safety in the United States, with over 1.7 million hospitalized patients acquiring these infections annually, resulting in more than 98,000 deaths, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Europe and Asia-Pacific regions are also expected to experience substantial growth in the global sterilization services market. Factors driving this growth include the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, an increasing burden of chronic diseases, and a growing demand for sterilization agents and equipment.

For instance, the high burden of chronic diseases in countries like India leads to a surge in medical procedures requiring sterilized medical equipment.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of cancer cases in India is projected to increase by 12% in the next five years, highlighting the growing need for sterilization services in the region.

Browse the full “Sterilization Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Method (Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization, Gamma Sterilization, Steam Sterilization, Electron Beam, Radiation Sterilization, Other Methods), By Business Type (Contract Sterilization Services, Sterilization Validation Services), By End User (Medical Device Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Other End Users), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/sterilization-services-market/

List of the prominent players in the Sterilization Services Market:

Steris Corporation

Cantel Medical Corporation

Sterigenics International LLC

3M Company

E-BEAM Services Inc.

Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

Cosmed Group Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Cretex Companies Inc.

Noxilizer Inc.

Anderson Products Inc.

ETO Sterilization Services Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

Centurion Medical Products Corporation

Synergy Health plc

Nelson Laboratories LLC

TSO3 Inc.

Medisafe International Corporation

Others

Browse More Related Reports:

Medical Headwalls Market : Medical Headwalls Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Application (Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU), Post-anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Patient Rooms, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market : Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Functionality (Adverse Event Reporting Software, Drug Safety Audits Software, Issue Tracking Software, Fully Integrated Software), By Delivery Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Business Process Outsourcing Firms, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Glycomics Market : Glycomics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Reagents, Enzymes, Kits, Equipment), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Others), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, CROs, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cosmetic Laser Market : Cosmetic Laser Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Ablative Lasers, Non-Ablative Lasers), By Modality (Pulsed Dye Laser , YAG Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium laser, Intense Pulsed Light , Radiofrequency, Infrared, Others), By Application (Hair removal, Scar removal and acne removal, Skin resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Body Contouring, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Microbiology Culture Market : Microbiology Culture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Culture Type (Bacterial Culture, Eukaryotic Culture), By Media Type (Simple Media, Complex Media, Synthetic Media, Special Media), By Application (Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Dull Skin Treatment Market : Dull Skin Treatment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Exfoliators and Cleansers, Serums and Ampoules, Moisturizers, Masks and Peels, Others), By Skin Type (Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Normal Skin, Combination Skin), By End User (Women, Men, Unisex), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Sterilization Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Method

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Electron Beam

Radiation Sterilization

Other Methods

By Business Type

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

By End User

Medical Device Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Other End Users

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

