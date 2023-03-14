[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Submarine Cable Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 35 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ALE International, ALE USA Inc., NEC Corporation, SubCom, LLC, NKT A/S, Prysmian S.p.A, Microsoft, Google LLC, Nexans com, Inc., ZTT, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Submarine Cable Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Submarine Communication Cables, Submarine Power Cables), By Voltage (Extra High Voltage, High Voltage, Medium Voltage), By Offering (Installation & Commissioning, Maintenance, Upgrade), By End-user (Offshore Wind Power Generation, Offshore Oil & Gas, Inter-Country & Island Connection), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Submarine Cable Market share & size was valued at approximately USD 25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 35 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Submarine Cable market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Submarine Cable market.

Submarine Cable Market: Overview

Key investors in new submarine cables include content companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. Private network operators have recently added more capacity than internet backbone providers. Owning new submarine cables expands the potential available to these corporations because of the enormous expansion in bandwidth. New submarine cables are still being built by Google and Facebook, for instance, the Pacific Light Cable Network, in which they are both investors.

Growth Factors

The submarine cable market is primarily driven by rising offshore wind farm investments, rising data traffic, and expenditures made by OTT providers to meet demand. Many uses for power and communication employ submarine cables. They are frequently used for power transmission to oil rigs, power from offshore wind farms to power plants, and links between nations and islands. The need for low-power cables is being influenced by the rising need for linking the power systems of various nations.

Submarine communication cables are used for international contact between countries and regions. Submarine cables are responsible for 97% of all global internet traffic, and as internet usage grows, the demand for cables is also expected to surge. Global market expansion has been fueled by the increasing focus on integrating offshore renewable energy sources and greater energy security. These communication cables facilitate quicker communication and transmit a lot of data around the world.

Segmental Overview

The market for Submarine Cable is segmented into the offering, application, voltage, and end-user. Based on application, in 2021, the submarine power cable market accounted for 60% of total revenue. The market for submarine power cables is driven by rising inter-country and island connectivity needs and new capacity additions in the offshore wind sector. Additionally, the need for submarine power cables has increased due to increased research and development efforts brought on by the growth of offshore wind farms and the electrification of offshore oil and gas networks.

Based on offering, with more than 35% share of the market, the installation & commissioning segment led the market in 2021. This is brought on by the high price, necessary technological processes, and installation equipment. Undersea cable vessels, jointing and testing tools, operation management software, and underwater installation tools are all parts of the equipment used to deliver submarine cables.

Underwater robot remotely operated vehicles, beach burying equipment, burial machines, and an automatic control system make up the underwater installation equipment for submarine optical cables. Over the forecast period, this market is anticipated to offer potential growth possibilities.

Regional Overview

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region held the most significant market share. The approval and deployment of wind farms are at their highest levels in this area, with China dominating the market. Direct investments in the construction of submarine cable infrastructure are increasingly concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region. Google, Microsoft, and Facebook are the main players in the region. For instance, Google has already purchased the Asia-based undersea cable market. Additionally, Google invested in the new subsea cable system that was deployed to connect Australia and Japan via Guam in 2021.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 25 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 35 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 26.11 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Segment By Application, Voltage, Offering, End-user, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Submarine Cable market. Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2022: Local media claimed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India are looking into a cross-country initiative being launched to extend a new era of energy diplomacy. This project would create a green energy grid and connect the two countries via submarine cables. The proposed undersea cable project will link the Saudi coast with that of Gujarat, and the distance between Mundra Port in Gujarat and Fujairah, a Saudi coastal city, is 1,600 km.

2022: In order to construct a submarine Internet connection connecting the two countries, Saudi Arabia and Greece have forged a strategic collaboration. The Saudi Telecom Company, the General Energy Company in Greece, the Greek Telecom Company, and the Cyprus Telecom Company would collaborate on the cable’s development.

Some of the prominent players

ALE International, ALE USA Inc.

NEC Corporation

SubCom, LLC

NKT A/S

Prysmian S.p.A

Microsoft

Google LLC

Nexans

com, Inc.

ZTT

Others

The global Submarine Cable market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Submarine Communication Cables

Submarine Power Cables

By Voltage

Extra High Voltage

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Offering

Installation & Commissioning

Maintenance

Upgrade

By End-user

Offshore Wind Power Generation

Offshore Oil & Gas

Inter-Country & Island Connection

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Browse the full "Submarine Cable Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Submarine Communication Cables, Submarine Power Cables), By Voltage (Extra High Voltage, High Voltage, Medium Voltage), By Offering (Installation & Commissioning, Maintenance, Upgrade), By End-user (Offshore Wind Power Generation, Offshore Oil & Gas, Inter-Country & Island Connection), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages]

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages]

