Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Sun Lounger Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Fabric, Plastic, Metal, Wooden, Others), By Type (Fixed, Foldable), By End User (Residential, Commercial), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sun Lounger Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Sun Lounger Market: Overview

A sun lounger, also referred to as a sunbed or chaise lounge, is a large chair meant for outdoor enjoyment, mostly for sunbathing. Sun loungers often include a reclining backrest that may be adjusted to various positions for comfort, as well as cushions or padding for additional relaxation.

The increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness has led to the use of recycled and ecologically friendly materials in sun lounger fabrication. There is an increasing desire for multipurpose and space-saving designs that can handle smaller outdoor areas and urban living conditions.

Adjustable features, built-in speakers, and USB charging connections are becoming increasingly common, meeting consumers’ needs for ease and connectivity. In addition, there is a trend towards luxury and high-end designs, fueled by rising disposable incomes and a demand for premium outdoor experiences.

Moreover, customization and personalization options are becoming more popular, allowing customers to adapt sun loungers to their unique needs and aesthetics. There is a growing interest in wellness-focused designs that incorporate elements like spinal alignment and built-in shade choices to improve the user’s experience.

By material, fabric segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Fabric dominates the sun lounger market because of its ease, ventilation, and flexibility, providing customers with a comfortable and peaceful experience when sitting outside in a variety of weather situations.

By type, the foldable segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Foldable sun loungers are driving the market owing to their ease, portability, and space-saving qualities, which appeal to consumers looking for adaptable outdoor furniture that can be stored, transported, and used in a variety of locations.

By end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Commercial entities dominate the sun lounger industry owing to the need for hotels, resorts, beachfront clubs, and other leisure facilities where sun loungers are crucial for customers’ comfort and relaxation.

North America dominates the sun lounger market owing to its warm environment, tradition of outdoor living, substantial focus on wellness and leisure trends, presence of key manufacturers, and wide distribution channels.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 9.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Material, Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Sun Lounger market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Sun Lounger industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Sun Lounger Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Sun Lounger market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Sun Lounger market in 2023 with a market share of 45.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America’s availability of recreational venues, such as sandy beaches, swimming pools, and outdoor resorts, drives up demand for sun loungers among customers seeking pleasure and leisure activities.

Furthermore, North America’s tradition of outdoor living and entertainment, along with a strong emphasis on wellbeing and lifestyle trends, drives market growth for sun loungers. Additionally, the presence of significant manufacturers and merchants in the region, as well as substantial distribution channels and marketing activities, help to make sun loungers more accessible and visible to consumers.

In addition, developments in design, materials, and features targeted to North American customer demands, such as durability, comfort, and adaptability, continue to stimulate regional interest and adoption of sun loungers.

Sun Lounger Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Fabric, Plastic, Metal, Wooden, Others), By Type (Fixed, Foldable), By End User (Residential, Commercial), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Sun Lounger Market:

IKEA

Lowe’s

Kettal

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Target Corporation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Wayfair LLC

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Dedon GmbH

Keter Group

Nardi S.p.A.

Medallion Furniture

Unopiu

Varaschin

Fermob

Hartman Group

Gloster Furniture GmbH

Tropitone Furniture Company Inc.

Brown Jordan International Inc.

Lafuma Mobilier

Others

Kettal is a designer and manufacturer of traditional outdoor furniture such as seats, couches, tables, deckchairs, accessories, and pavilions.

The Sun Lounger Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Fabric

Plastic

Metal

Wooden

Others

By Type

Fixed

Foldable

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

