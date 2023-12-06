[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Tattoo Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 13.12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.70 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 23.99 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Inkbox, Cheyenne Professional Tattoo Equipment, Intenze Tattoo Ink, Bishop Rotary, Eternal Ink, Killer Ink Tattoo, World Famous Tattoo Ink, Stigma-Rotary, Dynamic Color Co., Dragonhawk Tattoo Supply, Quantum Ink, Eternal Tattoo Supply, Barber DTS, Kuro Sumi, Radiant Colors, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Tattoo Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Permanent Tattoos, Temporary Tattoos), By Application (Personal Expression, Medical), By Technology (Traditional Tattooing, Machine Tattooing), By End-User (Tattoo Studios, Medical Institutions), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tattoo Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 13.12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.70 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23.99 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Tattoo Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Artistic Expression Trend: The tattoo market is propelled by the growing trend of using tattoos as a form of artistic expression, reflecting individuality and creativity.

Technological Innovations: Ongoing technological advancements, such as improved tattoo machines, pigments, and aftercare products, contribute to the evolving landscape of the tattoo market.

Rise in Cultural Acceptance: Increasing cultural acceptance of tattoos as a legitimate form of self-expression has broadened the market, appealing to diverse demographics.

Customization and Personalization: Consumers seek personalized and customized tattoo designs, driving demand for skilled tattoo artists and innovative tools that enhance artistic freedom.

Minimally Invasive Techniques: The popularity of minimally invasive tattooing techniques, such as microblading and watercolor tattoos, fuels the demand for specialized tattoo equipment and accessories.

Specialty Tattoo Styles: The market experiences a surge in demand for specialty tattoo styles, such as geometric patterns, fine-line tattoos, and realistic portraits, influencing the choice of equipment among tattoo artists.

Tattoo Removal Industry: The parallel growth of the tattoo removal industry accentuates the importance of precision in tattoo application, influencing the market for high-quality tattoo needles and machines.

Social Media Influence: The influence of social media in promoting tattoo artistry has led to increased demand for unique and Instagram-worthy designs, impacting the market for specialized tattoo tools.

Health and Safety Standards: Adherence to health and safety standards in tattoo studios is paramount, driving the market for sterilization equipment, disposable tools, and high-quality inks.

Collaboration with Artists: Collaborations between tattoo equipment manufacturers and renowned tattoo artists contribute to the development of signature tools and equipment, enhancing the overall quality of tattoo art.

Tattoo Tourism: The rise in tattoo tourism sees individuals traveling to renowned tattoo destinations, boosting the demand for high-quality tattoo services and equipment worldwide.

Eco-Friendly Tattoo Practices: A growing awareness of environmental sustainability prompts the market to explore eco-friendly and biodegradable tattoo products, aligning with the values of environmentally conscious consumers.

Regulatory Compliance: The adherence to strict regulatory standards and certifications becomes crucial in establishing trust and ensuring the safety of tattoo products, including needles and inks.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.70 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 23.99 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 13.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application, Technology, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Tattoo Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Impact on Tattoo Studios: The pandemic initially resulted in the closure or limited operations of tattoo studios, affecting the tattoo market; however, the industry demonstrated resilience with a rebound as restrictions eased.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain during the pandemic occasionally led to shortages of tattoo equipment and supplies, emphasizing the need for robust supply chain management.

Virtual Consultations and Design: The adoption of virtual consultations and online design collaborations during lockdowns presented opportunities for tattoo artists to connect with clients and plan designs remotely.

Emphasis on Sterilization: The pandemic heightened awareness about hygiene and sterilization, driving the demand for sterilization equipment and disposable tattoo tools to ensure a safe tattooing environment.

Rise in Home Tattooing: With restrictions on studio visits, there was a surge in home tattooing, influencing the market for user-friendly and safe tattoo kits designed for at-home use.

Research and Development Focus: The pandemic underscored the importance of innovation, leading to increased research and development efforts in creating more efficient and safe tattooing tools and equipment.

Post-Pandemic Resurgence: As the tattoo industry adapts to the post-pandemic landscape, the market anticipates a resurgence driven by pent-up demand, new tattoo enthusiasts, and a continued focus on artistic innovation.

Continued Education and Skill Enhancement: The emphasis on education and skill enhancement in the tattoo industry is expected to persist, contributing to the ongoing evolution and professionalism of the tattoo market .

List of the prominent players in the Tattoo Market:

Inkbox

Cheyenne Professional Tattoo Equipment

Intenze Tattoo Ink

Bishop Rotary

Eternal Ink

Killer Ink Tattoo

World Famous Tattoo Ink

Stigma-Rotary

Dynamic Color Co.

Dragonhawk Tattoo Supply

Quantum Ink

Eternal Tattoo Supply

Barber DTS

Kuro Sumi

Radiant Colors

Others

Browse the full “Tattoo Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Permanent Tattoos, Temporary Tattoos), By Application (Personal Expression, Medical), By Technology (Traditional Tattooing, Machine Tattooing), By End-User (Tattoo Studios, Medical Institutions), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/tattoo-market/

Regional Analysis of the Tattoo Market:

North America: North America leads the tattoo market with a high prevalence of tattoo culture and acceptance.

Europe: Europe’s tattoo market is characterized by a blend of traditional and modern tattoo practices.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a surge in tattoo popularity, driven by cultural influences and urbanization.

Latin America: Latin America shows a growing trend in tattoo acceptance, with a focus on vibrant and artistic designs.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa witnessed a gradual increase in tattoo culture, influenced by globalization and changing attitudes.

The Tattoo Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Permanent Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos

By Application

Personal Expression

Medical

By Technology

Traditional Tattooing

Machine Tattooing

By End-User

Tattoo Studios

Medical Institutions

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

