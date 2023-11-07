[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Vegan Ice Cream Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 618.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 685.3 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 1,724.8 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are So Delicious Dairy Free, Tofutti Brands Inc., Oatly AB, NadaMoo!, The Booja-Booja Company, Ben & Jerry’s, Coconut Bliss, Trader Joe’s, Häagen-Dazs, Nadamoo!, LUV Ice Cream, Bliss Unlimited LLC (Luna & Larry’s Coconut Bliss), Snow Monkey, Re:THINK Ice Cream, Forager Project, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Vegan Ice Cream Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew milk, Others), By Flavor (Caramel, Chocolate, Coconut, Coffee, Vanilla, Fruit, Others), By Sales Type (Impulse, Take Home, Artisanal), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Vegan Ice Cream Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 618.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 685.3 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,724.8 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=34373

Vegan Ice Cream Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Health and Dietary Awareness: The vegan ice cream market is witnessing substantial growth due to a surge in health consciousness and dietary preferences among consumers. With an increasing number of individuals adopting plant-based diets, there’s a growing demand for non-dairy alternatives that align with their dietary choices and address health concerns, including lactose intolerance and allergies. This has led to a shift towards vegan ice cream, which offers a dairy-free, cruelty-free, and healthier dessert option.

Environmental Concerns: Rising awareness of the environmental impact associated with traditional dairy production has been a significant driver in the growth of the vegan ice cream market. Consumers are now more informed about the resource-intensive nature of dairy farming, such as land use, water consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. This knowledge has led to a conscious choice among consumers to opt for vegan ice cream, which typically has a lower carbon footprint, reduced water usage, and a significantly lower impact on animal welfare, aligning with their environmental values.

Flavor Innovation: Manufacturers in the vegan ice cream industry are continuously investing in flavor innovation, offering a wide array of unique and diverse flavors, textures, and ingredients. This innovation has made vegan ice cream more appealing and competitive in the market, attracting not only vegans and lactose-intolerant consumers but also mainstream customers who are seeking novel and exciting taste experiences.

Retail Availability: The widespread availability of vegan ice cream products in mainstream grocery stores, supermarkets, and online marketplaces has significantly contributed to the market’s growth. The increased shelf space and accessibility of vegan ice cream brands have made it easier for consumers to incorporate these dairy-free alternatives into their regular shopping routines, further driving market expansion.

Dairy-Free Alternatives: The market growth has been bolstered by the development of improved dairy-free formulations used as bases for vegan ice cream. Ingredients such as almond, soy, coconut, and oat milk have significantly enhanced the taste and texture of these products. This has played a pivotal role in attracting a broader consumer base, including those who may have previously been sceptical about the taste and mouthfeel of dairy-free ice cream.

Request a Customized Copy of the Vegan Ice Cream Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=34373

Vegan Ice Cream Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2020, Ben & Jerry’s, a Unilever subsidiary, further expanded its partnership with Netflix by launching a new ice cream flavor, “Boots on the Moooo’n.” The unique collaboration involves sending the ice cream into the stratosphere, creating a fun and innovative tie-in with the entertainment giant.

In 2019, Wells Enterprises acquired Halo Top, the low-calorie ice cream brand from Eden Creamery, expanding its portfolio to include five ice cream brands. This addition complements their existing brands, which include Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop, Blue Ribbon Classics, and Chilly Cow.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 685.3 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 1,724.8 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 618.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Source, Flavor, Sales Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Vegan Ice Cream report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Vegan Ice Cream report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Vegan Ice Cream Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/





Vegan Ice Cream Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Vegan Ice Cream Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic caused extensive disruptions across global supply chains, profoundly affecting the vegan ice cream market . This disruption resulted in significant challenges related to the procurement of essential ingredients and packaging materials for vegan ice cream production. Delays in these crucial aspects consequently led to manufacturing bottlenecks, limiting production capacity, and affecting the market’s ability to meet the growing consumer demand.

Reduced Foodservice Sales: The closure of restaurants, cafes, and dessert shops during pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions had a notable impact on the vegan ice cream market. Sales in the food service sector, which previously contributed significantly to the industry, experienced a sharp decline. As consumers adapted to new circumstances, the shift towards home consumption and grocery purchases became evident, changing the distribution and consumption patterns within the vegan ice cream market.

Global Health and Wellness Trends: The thriving vegan ice cream market aligns with the global health and wellness trend that’s gaining momentum. As consumers increasingly prioritize health-conscious dietary choices, they seek dessert options that are not only delicious but also align with their wellness goals. Vegan ice cream serves as a healthier alternative without compromising on taste and indulgence, making it a perfect choice for those embracing a balanced and health-oriented lifestyle, thus propelling the market’s continued expansion.

E-commerce Expansion: To counter the challenges posed by the pandemic, vegan ice cream brands strategically expanded their online presence. This expansion included the optimization and enhancement of e-commerce platforms to engage consumers directly. By strengthening their digital presence, brands not only sustained sales during lockdowns but also successfully attracted new online customers, contributing to market recovery.

Flavor Innovation: In response to shifting consumer preferences, vegan ice cream brands invested in flavor innovation. The introduction of new and unique flavors, along with the improvement of existing offerings, aimed to maintain consumer interest and drive demand. This approach ensured that vegan ice cream remained a compelling choice for consumers seeking diverse and exciting taste experiences.

Retail Expansion: Vegan ice cream brands worked diligently to expand their retail presence. Collaborations with grocery chains, supermarkets, and other retail outlets were established to enhance accessibility and visibility for consumers. This strategic expansion into various retail channels enabled consumers to conveniently purchase vegan ice cream, even during the pandemic-related disruptions.

Health and Wellness Emphasis: The vegan ice cream market capitalized on the global health and wellness trend. Brands positioned their products as a healthier dessert option, aligning with consumers’ increasing focus on making wellness-oriented food choices. This emphasis on the health benefits of vegan ice cream helped attract consumers looking for indulgent treats that also met their wellness goals.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Vegan Ice Cream Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the Vegan Ice Cream Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Vegan Ice Cream market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Vegan Ice Cream market forward?

What are the Vegan Ice Cream Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Vegan Ice Cream Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Vegan Ice Cream market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Vegan Ice Cream Research Report | Fast Delivery Available – [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

List of the prominent players in the Vegan Ice Cream Market:

So Delicious Dairy Free

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Oatly AB

NadaMoo!

The Booja-Booja Company

Ben & Jerry’s

Coconut Bliss

Trader Joe’s

Häagen-Dazs

Nadamoo!

LUV Ice Cream

Bliss Unlimited LLC (Luna & Larry’s Coconut Bliss)

Snow Monkey

Re:THINK Ice Cream

Forager Project

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Vegan Ice Cream Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Vegan Ice Cream Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Cashew milk, Others), By Flavor (Caramel, Chocolate, Coconut, Coffee, Vanilla, Fruit, Others), By Sales Type (Impulse, Take Home, Artisanal), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

Vegan Ice Cream Market – Regional Analysis

The Vegan Ice Cream Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Vegan Ice Cream Market is witnessing a surge in demand due to increasing health-consciousness and ethical dietary choices. Consumers are gravitating towards plant-based options, with flavors like oat and almond milk gaining prominence. The market is also marked by the growing influence of sustainability, as brands prioritize eco-friendly packaging and ingredients.

Europe: In Europe, the Vegan Ice Cream Market is flourishing as consumers seek healthier indulgences. A notable trend is the rise of artisanal and small-batch producers offering unique and premium flavors. Sustainability remains a key focus, with companies exploring local and organic ingredients. Vegan gelato is gaining popularity, combining European tradition with plant-based innovation.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific Vegan Ice Cream Market is expanding rapidly, driven by health-conscious consumers in countries like India and China. Coconut-based flavors are in high demand, with local variations catering to regional tastes. Innovative fusion flavors, such as matcha green tea and lychee, are also gaining traction. The market’s growth is further boosted by an increasing number of vegan-friendly restaurants and dessert shops.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the Vegan Ice Cream Market is experiencing gradual growth, with consumers showing growing interest in dairy-free options. Coconut and tropical fruit-based flavors are popular, aligning with regional tastes. There’s also a notable emphasis on local ingredients and traditional flavors, making vegan ice cream a blend of global health trends and local cultural preferences.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Coconut Syrup Market : Coconut Syrup Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Sweetening, Texturizing, Flavoring, Preservative), By End User (Bakery, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Confectionary), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Beverage Essence Ingredient Market : Beverage Essence Ingredient Market Size, Trends and Insights By Ingredients (Flavoring agents, Flavoring carriers, Flavor enhancers, Others), By Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic), By Flavor Type (Chocolate and browns, Dairy, Herbs & botanicals, Fruits & vegetables, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Origin (Artificial, Natural), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Packaged food colour Market : Packaged food colour Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Natural, Synthetic, Nature-identical), By Application (Food Products, Beverages), By Source (Plants & Animals, Microorganisms, Minerals & Chemicals), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel), By Solubility (Dyes, Lakes), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Gluten-Free Biscuits Market : Gluten-Free Biscuits Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Almond Flour-Based Biscuits, Oat Flour-Based Biscuits, Rice Flour-Based Biscuits, Coconut Flour-Based Biscuits, Other Grain-Free Varieties), By Application (Retail, Food Service), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Automatic Espresso Machine Market : Automatic Espresso Machine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Fully Automatic, Super Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By End Use (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe, Institutional, Residential), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Tuna Fish Market : Tuna Fish Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Canned Tuna, Frozen Tuna, Fresh Tuna, Tuna Steaks), By End-use (Retail, Food Service, Industrial), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

The Vegan Ice Cream Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Coconut Milk

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Cashew milk

Others

By Flavor

Caramel

Chocolate

Coconut

Coffee

Vanilla

Fruit

Others

By Sales Type

Impulse

Take Home

Artisanal

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Vegan Ice Cream Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Vegan Ice Cream Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Vegan Ice Cream Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Vegan Ice Cream Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Vegan Ice Cream Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Vegan Ice Cream Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Vegan Ice Cream Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Vegan Ice Cream Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Vegan Ice Cream Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Vegan Ice Cream Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Vegan Ice Cream Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

Reasons to Purchase Vegan Ice Cream Market Report

Vegan Ice Cream Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Vegan Ice Cream Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Vegan Ice Cream Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Vegan Ice Cream Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Vegan Ice Cream market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Vegan Ice Cream Research Report | Fast Delivery Available – [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Vegan Ice Cream market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Vegan Ice Cream market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Vegan Ice Cream market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Vegan Ice Cream industry.

Managers in the Vegan Ice Cream sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Vegan Ice Cream market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Vegan Ice Cream products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Vegan Ice Cream Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/