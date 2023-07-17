[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Virtual Events Industry Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 315.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 387.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 1035.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bureau INC., Pace Digital, Revolution CMES, Showcase Events, Target Exhibitions, TCJ Management Co. Ltd, The Collaborative Exchange, Vietapps Co. Ltd., Morph Digital Solutions Private Limited, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Virtual Events Industry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Conference, Webinar, Virtual expo fairs and festivals, Entertainment, Others), By Source (Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, Others), By Age Group (Below 20 years, 21 to 40 years, Above 40 years), By Platform (Web based software, XR Platform), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Events Industry Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 315.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 387.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1035.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Virtual Events Industry Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The virtual events industry market is characterized by several dynamic factors that shape its growth and development. These dynamics include:

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in technology, such as high-speed internet connectivity, streaming capabilities, and virtual reality, drive innovation and improve the virtual event experience. Emerging technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence are also being integrated into virtual events, enhancing engagement and interactivity.

Changing Consumer Behavior: Shifts in consumer behavior, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the adoption of virtual events. Consumers are increasingly comfortable with online platforms and prefer the convenience and accessibility offered by virtual events. This change in consumer behavior has propelled the market’s growth.

Hybrid Event Models: Hybrid event models, combining both virtual and in-person elements, have gained traction in the industry. This approach allows organizers to cater to diverse attendee preferences, reach a wider audience, and provide flexibility in event delivery. The integration of virtual and physical components offers new opportunities for event organizers and enhances attendee engagement.

Demand for Personalization: Attendees now expect personalized experiences in virtual events. Customizable agendas, interactive features, networking opportunities, and tailored content are essential to creating engaging and memorable experiences. Event organizers need to leverage data and analytics to understand attendee preferences and deliver personalized experiences.

Marketing and Branding Opportunities: Virtual events offer unique marketing and branding opportunities for businesses. Sponsors and exhibitors can showcase their products and services through virtual booths, presentations, and targeted advertisements. Virtual events also provide opportunities for brand collaborations, content marketing, and lead generation.

Evolving Event Formats: Virtual events are not limited to traditional conference formats. Various event formats, such as webinars, virtual trade shows, product launches, networking events, and training sessions, are gaining popularity. Event organizers are experimenting with innovative formats to create engaging and immersive virtual experiences.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 387.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 1035.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 315.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Source, Age Group, Platform and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Virtual Events Industry Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the virtual events industry market , driving significant changes and accelerating its growth. Here is an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the virtual events industry:

Shift from In-person to Virtual Events: The pandemic necessitated social distancing measures and restrictions on large gatherings, leading to the cancellation or postponement of in-person events. In response, organizations quickly pivoted to virtual events as a means to continue engaging with their audiences. This shift from physical to virtual events became a necessity during the pandemic and significantly boosted the adoption of virtual event platforms.

The Surge in Demand for Virtual Event Solutions: The pandemic-induced restrictions created a surge in demand for virtual event solutions. Businesses, educational institutions, and organizations across various sectors turned to virtual events to connect with employees, customers, students, and other stakeholders. The need for remote collaboration, online education, and virtual communication drove the demand for virtual event platforms and services.

Expansion of Virtual Event Capabilities: The increased demand for virtual events led to the rapid development and enhancement of virtual event technologies. Virtual event platforms evolved to offer more interactive features, improved streaming capabilities, networking tools, and engaging virtual environments. The industry witnessed innovation in areas such as virtual booths, live chat functionalities, audience engagement tools, and virtual reality integration.

Global Reach and Accessibility: Virtual events provided a unique advantage of global reach and accessibility. With physical barriers removed, attendees from around the world could participate in virtual events without the need for travel. This expanded audience reach and the ability to engage with a diverse global audience became a significant advantage for businesses and organizations hosting virtual events.

Cost Savings and Budget Reallocation: Virtual events offered cost savings compared to traditional in-person events. Expenses related to venue rentals, travel, accommodation, catering, and physical infrastructure were eliminated or significantly reduced. Organizations reallocated their event budgets towards virtual events, allowing them to invest in technology, production quality, and attendee experiences.

Experimentation and Innovation: The virtual events industry witnessed increased experimentation and innovation during the pandemic. Event organizers explored new formats, creative ways of engaging attendees, and innovative event elements. This experimentation resulted in the emergence of hybrid events, virtual trade shows, interactive sessions, and immersive virtual environments.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Virtual Events Industry market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Virtual Events Industry market forward?

What are the Virtual Events Industry Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Virtual Events Industry Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Virtual Events Industry market sample report and company profiles?

List of the prominent players in the Virtual Events Industry Market:

Filmed

American Program Bureau INC.

Pace Digital

Revolution CMES

Showcase Events

Target Exhibitions

TCJ Management Co. Ltd

The Collaborative Exchange

Vietapps Co. Ltd.

Morph Digital Solutions Private Limited

Others





Virtual Events Industry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Conference, Webinar, Virtual expo fairs and festivals, Entertainment, Others), By Source (Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, Others), By Age Group (Below 20 years, 21 to 40 years, Above 40 years), By Platform (Web based software, XR Platform), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Virtual Events Industry Market – Regional Analysis

The virtual events industry market exhibits varying trends and characteristics across different regions. Here is a regional analysis of the virtual events industry market:

North America: North America holds a significant share in the virtual events industry market . The region is characterized by advanced technological infrastructure, high internet penetration rates, and a strong presence of key industry players. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the market growth, driven by its robust business landscape, widespread adoption of virtual event solutions, and a tech-savvy population.

Europe: Europe is another prominent market for virtual events, witnessing substantial growth. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are at the forefront of virtual event adoption. The region benefits from a mature digital landscape, well-established corporate sector, and a growing emphasis on remote work and digital connectivity.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the virtual events industry market. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are driving this growth, buoyed by expanding internet infrastructure, increasing smartphone penetration, and a growing tech-savvy population. The region’s large consumer base and emerging economies present significant opportunities for virtual event providers.

Latin America: Latin America is emerging as a promising market for virtual events. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are witnessing increased adoption of virtual event platforms. The region’s growing e-commerce sector, rising digital literacy rates, and the need for cost-effective event solutions are driving market growth.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region are gradually embracing virtual events. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia are witnessing a rise in virtual event adoption, driven by the need for remote connectivity, global collaboration, and cost savings. The region’s digital transformation initiatives and increasing investments in technology infrastructure contribute to the market’s expansion.

The Virtual Events Industry Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Conference

Webinar

Virtual expo fairs and festivals

Entertainment

Others

By Source

Ticket Sale

Sponsorship

Others

By Age Group

Below 20 years

21 to 40 years

Above 40 years

By Platform

Web based software

XR Platform

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Virtual Events Industry Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Virtual Events Industry Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Virtual Events Industry Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Virtual Events Industry Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Virtual Events Industry Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Virtual Events Industry Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Virtual Events Industry Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Virtual Events Industry Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Virtual Events Industry Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Virtual Events Industry Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Virtual Events Industry Industry?

