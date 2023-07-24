[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Water Testing and Analysis Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Horiba., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Water Testing and Analysis Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Portable, Handheld, Benchtop, Others), By Product (Dissolved Oxygen Meter, TOC Analyzer, Conductivity Meter, PH meter, Turbidity Meter, Others), By Application (Industrial, Government, Laboratory, Environment, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Water Testing and Analysis Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Water Testing and Analysis Market: Overview

The report further provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and opportunities present in the Water Testing and Analysis market. Moreover, the report examines the global competitive analysis of the Water Testing and Analysis market.

The key purpose of the Global Water Testing and Analysis Market report is to deliver industry investors, company leaders, private equity companies, and stakeholders comprehensive information facilitating them to make informed strategic decisions concerning the changes in the Water Testing and Analysis market throughout the world.

Many industries, including refineries, mining, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, metals, food and beverage, and many others, use water testing. Water must be free of any pollutants because it plays such a significant role in the pharmaceutical industry. Since ultrapure water is needed for manufacturing and cleaning, water testing is significant in the electronics industry. In the electronics industry, water is tested for salinity. The amount of salt in the water may be determined, which assists with power production.

Growth Factors

Typhoid, dysentery, and cholera cases are on the rise, which is significantly influencing market expansion. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 11 and 20 million people worldwide have typhoid each year, and that figure is anticipated to grow. One of the main drivers for the market over the forecast period is anticipated to be the fact that 1.7 billion people worldwide lack access to drinkable water.

Chemically tested water is being used more frequently as a result of rising regulatory backing and laws for high-quality maintenance of food and beverage items, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses.

Segmental Overview

The market for Water Testing and Analysis is segmented into type, product, and application. Based on type, the market segment with the largest share in 2021 was portable, which is anticipated to expand at the highest long-term CAGR throughout the forecast period. Utilizing specially created products, portable water testing is used to analyze the physical, chemical, and microbiological pollutants in the field or a temporary laboratory.

Based on the product, in 2021, the pH meter led the market and is anticipated to expand at a long-term CAGR during the projection period. An electronic device called a pH meter is used to gauge the hydrogen-ion activity (also known as acidity or basicity) of water. Two probes and a digital coil pH meter make up the majority of pH meters. A pH meter might only have one probe. Two probes on a pH meter can function as two separate electrodes.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Water Testing and Analysis market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Water Testing and Analysis market forward?

What are the Water Testing and Analysis Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Water Testing and Analysis Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Water Testing and Analysis market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

By 2030, North America will hold a significant market for the water testing and analysis sector due to the growing effects of waterborne diseases in nations like the United States. The CDC estimates that approximately 7.2 million Americans contract illnesses each year that are transmitted through water. Additionally, the region’s adoption of water testing protocols will be prompted by the strong demand for copper from a variety of uses, including electric vehicles, and the ensuing rise in mining activities.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6%CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Horiba., and Others Key Segment By Type, Product, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

The players operating in the Water Testing and Analysis market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions & mergers, product launches & expansions, and collaborations & partnerships, to efficiently compete in the Water Testing and Analysis market. The global market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive. The players also focus on expanding their geographical reach by partnering with local distributors/players.

Some of the prominent players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Emerson Electric Co

Honeywell International Inc

Shimadzu Corporation

Horiba

The global Water Testing and Analysis market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Portable

Handheld

Benchtop

Others

By Product

Dissolved Oxygen Meter

TOC Analyzer

Conductivity Meter

PH meter

Turbidity Meter

Others

By Application

Industrial

Government

Laboratory

Environment

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

