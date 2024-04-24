[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Waterproofing Membrane Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 25.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 49.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company LLC., Dow Chemical Company, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, Solmax International Inc., Flex Roofing Systems, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., GSE Environmental, IKO Industries Ltd, Laticrete International Inc., Noble Company, Schluter System Ltd, Soprema Group, Sika AG, Renolit SE, Chryso S.A.S, Copernit S.P.A., Derbigum, Isomat S.A, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Modified Bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, HDPE, LDPE), By Type (Liquid Applied Membranes, Sheet Based Membranes), By Application (Roofing & Walls, Building Structures, Waste & Water Management, Tunnel Liners, Bridges & Highways), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Waterproofing Membrane Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 25.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 49.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Overview

Waterproofing membranes are building materials that prevent water from entering buildings. They are applied to surfaces that include roofs, foundations, walls, and floors to form a waterproof barrier that protects against water penetration, avoiding damage to the structure and its contents.

There is a rising global need for environmentally friendly membranes constructed from recycled materials or that use energy from renewable sources in manufacturing processes, in line with sustainability efforts and legislation.

Increase in the use of novel membranes with nanotechnology, self-healing characteristics, and increased durability to endure harsh weather conditions and extend service life. In addition, digitization and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming the waterproofing business by incorporating smart sensors for continuous evaluation of membrane performance and predictive maintenance.

Furthermore, rising urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging nations increase demand for high-performance waterproofing systems, notably in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. The water-resistant membranes industry is developing sustainable, technologically sophisticated solutions to fulfil rising worldwide demand while minimizing environmental impact.

By material, the modified bitumen segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Modified bitumen dominates the waterproofing membranes industry owing to its strength, adaptability, and ease of installation. Its ability to endure a variety of environmental conditions makes it an excellent choice for waterproofing purposes.

By type, liquid applied membranes segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Liquid applied membranes dominate the waterproofing membranes market due to their adaptability, simplicity of application, seamless covering, and ability to conform to complicated surfaces, providing good protection against water penetration in a variety of building projects.

By application, the roofing & walls segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The waterproofing membranes market is driven by roofs and walls, which are crucial for protecting buildings from water damage, assuring structural integrity and lifespan, and preserving indoor comfort and safety.

Asia-Pacific dominates the waterproofing membranes market owing to fast urbanisation, high rainfall, infrastructure developments, and growing awareness of the necessity of waterproofing, making it a key growth market.

Alchimica Building Chemicals is a major building chemicals business that has been producing world-class waterproofing solutions for the construction sector for over 40 years. The company offers breakthrough Polyurethane and Poly Urea-based technologies for infrastructure and building construction, created via inventive R&D.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2024 USD 26.5 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 49.6 Billion
Market Size in 2023 USD 25.3 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR
Base Year 2023
Forecast Period 2024-2033
Key Segment By Material, Type, Application and Region

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Waterproofing Membranes market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Waterproofing Membranes industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Waterproofing Membrane market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Waterproofing Membrane market forward?

What are the Waterproofing Membrane Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Waterproofing Membrane Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Waterproofing Membrane market sample report and company profiles?

Waterproofing Membrane Market: Regional Insight

By region, Waterproofing Membranes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Waterproofing membrane market in 2023 with a market share of 49% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian nations are driving demand for waterproofing solutions in development projects to safeguard infrastructure from water damage. Furthermore, the region’s tropical environment and susceptibility to excessive rains highlight the need for appropriate waterproofing materials in buildings, roadways, and civil engineering projects.

Furthermore, the advancement of infrastructure efforts such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative and India’s Smart Cities Mission drive market growth by encouraging investment in building projects requiring waterproofing solutions. In addition, innovations in construction technology and increased awareness of the necessity of waterproofing in sustainable building practices help to drive market growth.

In general, Asia-Pacific’s rising construction industry, weather patterns, infrastructure initiatives, and technical improvements all contribute to the demand for waterproofing membranes, confirming the region’s major position in the worldwide market.

"Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Modified Bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, HDPE, LDPE), By Type (Liquid Applied Membranes, Sheet Based Membranes), By Application (Roofing & Walls, Building Structures, Waste & Water Management, Tunnel Liners, Bridges & Highways), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

List of the prominent players in the Waterproofing Membranes Market:

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

Dow Chemical Company

GAF Materials Corporation

Johns Manville

Solmax International Inc.

Flex Roofing Systems

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GSE Environmental

IKO Industries Ltd

Laticrete International Inc.

Noble Company

Schluter System Ltd

Soprema Group

Sika AG

Renolit SE

Chryso S.A.S

Copernit S.P.A.

Derbigum

Isomat S.A

Others

These key players are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, strategic alliances, new product launches, etc. to enhance their business operations and revenues.

The Waterproofing Membranes Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Modified Bitumen

PVC

TPO

EPDM

HDPE

LDPE

By Type

Liquid Applied Membranes

Sheet Based Membranes

By Application

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Waste & Water Management

Tunnel Liners

Bridges & Highways

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

