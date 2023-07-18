[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 25.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 27.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 45.4 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Siemens,Carestream Health,MEDGYN PRODUCTS INC.,URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD,COOK,Cardinal Health,NeuroLogica Corp.,Shimadzu Corporation,PerkinElmer Inc.,General Electric Company,Hologic Inc.,Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.,Abbott,BD,Danaher,Sysmex Corporation,Hitachi Ltd, and others.

Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Prenatal Testing), By End Use (Hospital and Diagnostics Centers, Home), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

The demand of global Women's Health Diagnostics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 25.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 27.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 45.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Overview

Women’s health diagnostics refers to the identification and management of issues and illnesses that may harm women’s physical and emotional well-being. Among the specialties and areas of interest in this field are gynaecology disorders, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, birth control, STIs, female cancers, menopause, hormone therapy, pregnancy and childbirth, sexual health, osteoporosis, heart disease, and benign conditions that may affect a female body’s functions.

It is crucial to identify any health concern as soon as possible with the aid of digital and mobile mammography, including breast MRI, ultrasound, and bone density tests. Medical science advancements have attractive prospects to control disorders that are more common in women, such as infectious infections, osteoporosis, and breast cancer. According to estimates, this will benefit the market.

Growth Factors

One of the key elements having a favourable influence on the market is the increased prevalence of health problems that affect women’s overall wellbeing. Additionally, the demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics for women’s health is being fueled by an increase in health consciousness and understanding of the advantages of early diagnosis.

In addition, the demand for women’s health diagnostics is being driven by the rising infertility rate brought on by hectic lives and the increase in alcohol and drug use, which will address pregnancy issues and provide a healthy life. A considerable increase in the number of women over 50 is fueling the market since menopause can raise the chance of acquiring certain medical disorders, such as cardiovascular disease and urine incontinence. In addition, several studies have found that women are more susceptible to psychological problems including despair and anxiety during hormonal shifts.

This, together with various programs launched by health organizations in multiple nations to enhance the mental wellness of women, is boosting market growth all over the world.

Breast cancer is the second most prevalent disease worldwide and the cancer that affects women most frequently. The need for breast cancer diagnostics is anticipated to expand significantly as the number of breast cancer patients grows.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory’s (Globocan) statistics for 2020, there are expected to be 2,261,419 new cases of breast cancer among women worldwide in 2020. The same source also states that there are 865,630 projected new female cases of colorectum cancer. The demand for diagnostic tools and tests will result from the rising prevalence of cancer among women, fueling the market’s expansion.

The expansion of the market for women’s health diagnostics is also fueled by government initiatives to raise awareness of women’s health throughout the world. Increased use of imaging techniques for diagnosis is a result of the growth of innovative imaging technology applications. Additionally, the availability of diagnostic facilities and the rise in demand for cutting-edge technologies fuel market expansion.

Segmental Overview

The market for women’s health diagnostics is segmented into the application and end use. According to the application, the cancer testing category is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The high proportion of this market may be ascribed to the rise in knowledge of advanced breast cancer diagnostic methods like ABUS as well as the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

The global market is divided into hospitals and diagnostics centers, and the home segment depending on the manner of end use. In 2021, the hospitals and diagnostics centers category led the market and is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate over the forecast period. As they are frequently the first option of people to come for diagnosis of cancer, infectious illnesses, and osteoporosis, among others, hospital & diagnostics centers are anticipated to hold the most significant CAGR in the forecasted time.





Regional Overview

The biggest market share of the total market was held by the North American region during the forecast period. Due to the high incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, the high adoption of technologically improved goods, new product releases, and government efforts, North America is predicted to have a significant market share.

The rise in instances of malignancies in women, such as breast and ovarian cancer, and other chronic illnesses, together with the existence of major market participants in the area, are credited with the growth. Due to the rising demand for fertility testing monitors and the intense emphasis of producers of women’s health diagnostic devices on extending their presence in this area, North America will have the highest share of the market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 27.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 45.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 25.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Prenatal Testing), By End Use (Hospital and Diagnostics Centers, Home), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

The players have implemented various strategies to expand in the global women’s health diagnostics market. The study contains a thorough competitive analysis of the major women’s health diagnostics market participants and information on their company overviews, recent developments, and vital business strategies.





Some of the prominent players

Siemens

Carestream Health

MEDGYN PRODUCTS INC.

URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD

COOK

Cardinal Health

NeuroLogica Corp.

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Abbott

BD

Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Others

The global Women’s health diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Cancer

Infectious Disease Testing

Osteoporosis Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Prenatal Testing

By End Use

Hospital and Diagnostics Centers

Home

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

