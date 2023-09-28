The global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market is expected to surpass US$ 26.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.4% – RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market is estimated at a market size of US$ 18.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Many car owners are interested in customizing or restoring old vehicles. Aftermarket automobile paints and coatings enable customization and repair projects that range from altering the color of the car to protecting and enhancing its appearance.

Customers frequently want their vehicles to appear new and appealing. Aftermarket paints and coatings provide solutions for improving vehicle appearance, whether through touch-ups or total repainting.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including paint type, technology type, resin type, texture type, vehicle type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aftermarket-automotive-paints-coating-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of paint type, the electrocoat category dominates the market, as increased demand for superior gloss finish and appealing exterior looks on modern and expensive automobiles boosts demand for automotive clearcoats.

On the basis of technology type, powder coating segment dominate the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market owing to growth in demand for premium and ultra-premium cars.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 18.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 26.8 billion Growth Rate 6.4% Key Market Drivers Increase in vehicle ownership

Growing DIY enthusiasts

Advancements in paint and coating technology Companies Profiled Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Cabot Corp

Clariant AG

Covestro

Donglai Coating Technology

Dupont

Eastman

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aftermarket-automotive-paints-coating-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market include,

In July 2022, AkzoNobel purchased Lankwitzer Lackfabrik’s aluminium wheel liquid coatings business division to add to its current powder coatings product offering.

In August 2022, In Latin America, Axalta introduced next-generation basecoat technology for the automotive refinish sector.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market growth include Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Cabot Corp, Clariant AG, Covestro, Donglai Coating Technology, Dupont, Eastman, and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aftermarket-automotive-paints-coating-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Market Segmentation: Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coatings Market

RationalStat has segmented the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market based on paint type, technology type, resin type, texture type, vehicle type, and region

Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Paint Type Electrocoat Primer Basecoat Clearcoat

Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Type Solvent Borne Waterborne Powder Coating

Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Resin Type Polyurethane Epoxy Acrylic Others

Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Texture Type Solid Metallic Matte Pearlescent Solar Reflective

Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market US Canada Latin America Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aftermarket-automotive-paints-coating-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Aftermarket Automotive Paints and Coating Report:

What will be the market value of the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market?

What are the market drivers of the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market?

What are the key trends in the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market?

Which is the leading region in the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market?

What are the major companies operating in the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global aftermarket automotive paints and coating market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-aftermarket-automotive-paints-coating-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Castor Oil and Derivatives Market – Global castor oil and derivatives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 1.21 billion in 2023.

Global castor oil and derivatives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 1.21 billion in 2023. Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market – Global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023.

Global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023. Global Propane Dehydrogenation to Propylene Market – Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023.

Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023. Global Wood Processing Market – Global wood processing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 157.8 billion in 2023.

Global wood processing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 157.8 billion in 2023. Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market – Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023.

Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023. Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market – global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023.

global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023. Global Propane Dehydrogenation to Propylene Market – Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023.

Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023. Global Biomass Pellets Market – global Biomass Pellets Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Biomass Pellets Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global N Methyl 2 Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market – global N Methyl 2 Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global N Methyl 2 Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global N-Heptane Market– global N-Heptane Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245