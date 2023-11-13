The global pet care e-commerce market is expected to reach US$ 49.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 11.2%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s recent industry analysis, the Global Pet Care E-commerce Market value is pegged at US$ 23.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 11.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The pet care e-commerce market refers to the online retail sector that specializes in providing pet care items and services. This includes pet food, toys, grooming goods, healthcare supplies, accessories, and even services such as pet grooming or training sessions. The market has expanded significantly in recent years, and numerous reasons have contributed to this rise.

Some pet care e-commerce sites provide subscription services for pet necessities such as food, guaranteeing that pet owners receive regular supply without having to reorder frequently. This strategy maintains client loyalty while providing businesses with a consistent revenue stream.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Pet Care E-commerce market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including animal type, product, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Pet Care E-commerce market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Pet Care E-commerce market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Pet Care E-commerce Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of animal type, canine segment led the market and accounted for more than 47% share of the global revenue. Dogs are the most preferred and popular pets around the globe as they become familiar with the behavior and emotions of their owners.

On the basis of product, pet food segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 40% owing to high awareness regarding the diverse range of pet food and their nutritional status among owners.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 23.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 49.6 billion Growth Rate 11.2% Dominant Segment Canine Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing pet ownership

Availability of wide range of products Companies Profiled PetSmart Inc.

Walmart

Groomers Delight

Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

PETstock

PetMed Express, Inc.

BarkBox

TABcom LLC

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global pet care e-commerce market include.

In August 2020, Elanco Animal Health, a pharmaceutical business based in the US, paid US$6.89 billion to Bayer AG. Elanco Animal Health’s acquisition of Bayer AG helps the international development, production, and marketing of veterinary goods for cattle and pets.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global pet care e-commerce market growth include PetSmart Inc., Walmart, Groomers Delight, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., PETstock, PetMed Express, Inc., BarkBox, and TABcom LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global pet care e-commerce market based on animal type, product and region

Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Animal Type Canine Feline Others

Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Pet Grooming Products Pet Food Medications Others

Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Pet Care E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Pet Care E-commerce Report:

What will be the market value of the global Pet Care E-commerce market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Pet Care E-commerce market?

What are the market drivers of the global Pet Care E-commerce market?

What are the key trends in the global Pet Care E-commerce market?

Which is the leading region in the global Pet Care E-commerce market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Pet Care E-commerce market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Pet Care E-commerce market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

