The global anti-snoring devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,026.1 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.5%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market value is estimated at US$ 660.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Anti-snoring devices are specialized gadgets that aid in the reduction or elimination of snoring during sleep. Snoring is induced by the vibration of respiratory structures caused by blocked air circulation while sleeping. Anti-snoring devices are designed to address the underlying reasons for snoring, such as nasal congestion, relaxed throat muscles, or sleeping positions that are uncomfortable.

Snoring is a widespread condition that affects a large section of the world’s population. As public knowledge of the negative impacts of snoring on sleep quality and overall health grows, so does the need for anti-snoring equipment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Anti-Snoring Devices market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including source, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Market intelligence for the global Anti-Snoring Devices market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Anti-Snoring Devices market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the mouthguard segment dominated the global anti-snoring devices market. It is also expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the homecare segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of people seeking snoring relief from home due to convenience and comfort.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 660.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,026.1 million Growth Rate 6.5% Dominant Segment Mouthguard Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers High prevalence of snoring

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global anti-snoring devices market include.

In December 2021, AppYea – one of the leading medical device technology companies, announced the deemed completion of its previously announced acquisition of SleepX, an innovative medical device company focused on the development of SleepX’s flagship product DreamIT – an uncompetitive accurate wearable monitoring solution to treat sleep apnea and snoring and fundamentally improve quality of life.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global anti-snoring devices market growth include Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Lumenis., Olympus Winter & IBE GMBH, Urologix, LLC., Boston Scientific Corporation, LISA Laser USA, ProArc Medical, Urovision-Urotech, Teleflex Incorporated, Richard Wolf GmbH, biolitec AG, Coloplast Corp, Nozovent, SnoreRx, LLC, and Snoring Solutions, Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global anti-snoring devices market based on type, distribution channel, end user, and region

Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Oral Appliances Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) Non-custom MADs Custom-made MADs Tongue-retaining Devices Nasal Devices Position Control Devices Chin Straps Mouthguard Tongue-stabilizing Devices Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) Therapy Device

Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline Pharmacies and Retail Stores Medical Supply Stores Hospitals

Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Individual Hospitals and Clinics Home Care Settings Sleep Centers Others

Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Anti-Snoring Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Anti-Snoring Devices Report:

What will be the market value of the global Anti-Snoring Devices market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Anti-Snoring Devices market?

What are the market drivers of the global Anti-Snoring Devices market?

What are the key trends in the global Anti-Snoring Devices market?

Which is the leading region in the global Anti-Snoring Devices market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Anti-Snoring Devices market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Anti-Snoring Devices market?

