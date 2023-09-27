Global Dark Rum market is expected to hit a market value of US$ 10.5 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.6% says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Dark Rum Market was valued at US$ 7.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Dark rum is a distilled alcoholic beverage that is distinguished by its deep, rich, and dark color, which is normally acquired through ageing in wooden barrels. It’s famous for its diverse flavors, which can include caramel, molasses, vanilla, and a variety of spices.

Premium and craft spirits, especially dark rum, are becoming increasingly popular. Consumers are prepared to pay more for high-quality, matured black rums, which is boosting the premium market. The craft cocktail movement has reignited interest in classic and modern cocktail recipes that feature dark rum as a significant ingredient. Dark rum is being used in creative cocktails by mixologists and amateur bartenders.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global dark rum market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global dark rum market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Dark Rum Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel, on-trade is predicted to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this rising digitization environment, major suppliers are focusing on e-commerce sites to sell their products.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 10.5 billion Growth Rate 5.6% Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer preferences for richer taste

Popularity of craft cocktails

Growth of premium and aged spirits Companies Profiled Bacardi and Company Ltd.

Diageo PLC

Pernod Ricard

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Westerhall Estate Ltd.

HOVI Trading Ltd

Tanduay Distillers, Inc.

Mohan Meakin Ltd.

Remy Cointreau Group

Cayman Spirits Co.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading brands of dark rum adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global dark rum market include,

In January 2023, Brown Forman Corporation has finalised its acquisition of Distillers United Group S.L.’s (Spain) Diplomático Rum brand and related assets. The business announced its agreement to purchase the brand in October 2022. Brown Forman’s foray into the expanding super-premium+ rum sector was marked by this acquisition.

In March 2022, Proximo Spirits’ UK business launched a coffee-flavoured variant of its famous The Kraken Black Spiced Rum. The Kraken Roast Coffee is the first flavoured rum released by Cuervo’s Proximo Spirits division, and it is accessible in both on- and off-trade channels.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global dark rum market growth include Bacardi and Company Ltd., Diageo PLC, Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons Ltd., Westerhall Estate Ltd., HOVI Trading Ltd, Tanduay Distillers, Inc., Mohan Meakin Ltd., Remy Cointreau Group, and Cayman Spirits Co., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global dark rum market based on type, distribution channel and region

Global Dark Rum Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Plain Flavored Spiced

Global Dark Rum Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Off-Trade On-Trade

Global Dark Rum Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Dark Rum Market US Canada Latin America Dark Rum Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Dark Rum Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Dark Rum Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Dark Rum Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Dark Rum Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Dark Rum Report:

What will be the market value of the global dark rum market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global dark rum market?

What are the market drivers of the global dark rum market?

What are the key trends in the global dark rum market?

Which is the leading region in the global dark rum market?

What are the major companies operating in the global dark rum market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global dark rum market?

