The global fast fashion market is expected to reach US$ 183.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 9.8%, according to RationalStat

Wilmimgton, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s most recent report, the Global Fast Fashion Market value is estimated at US$ 95.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 9.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Fast fashion refers to the rapid and low-cost creation of apparel in response to current fashion trends. This business strategy emphasizes efficiency and rapid inventory turnover in order to bring new trends to market as rapidly as possible. Fast fashion firms are well-known for their ability to make affordable and contemporary apparel, frequently duplicating designs from high-end fashion houses and making them available to a wide client base.

Fast fashion brands are skilled at detecting and responding to developing fashion trends. They have cut the typical fashion cycle in half, allowing them to bring new ideas to market in weeks rather than months or seasons. This sensitivity to consumer tastes fuels worldwide demands.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global fast fashion market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Fast Fashion market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Fast Fashion market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Fast Fashion Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, adult wear segment held the largest market share of global fast fashion market accounting for 82% of overall market share in 2022. It is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 95.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 183.8 billion Growth Rate 9.8% Dominant Segment Adult Wear Dominant Region Europe Key Market Drivers Increasing penetration of social media

Increasing shift towards online shopping

Increasing shift towards online shopping Companies Profiled New Look

Primark

Esprit

Mango

L Brands

Forever 21

Gap

Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)

Zara (Inditex)

H&M Group





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global fast fashion market include.

In July 2021, France-based luxury goods company, LVMH partnered with Us-based blockchain software technology company ConsenSys and Microsoft in launching a Blockchain-based platform known as Aura.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global fast fashion market growth include New Look, Primark, Esprit, Mango, L Brands, Forever 21, Gap, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Zara (Inditex), and H&M Group, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global fast fashion market based on type, application and region

Global Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Adults Wear Teens Wear Kids Wear Others

Global Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Men Women Children

Global Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Fast Fashion Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Fast Fashion Report:

What will be the market value of the global Fast Fashion market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Fast Fashion market?

What are the market drivers of the global Fast Fashion market?

What are the key trends in the global Fast Fashion market?

Which is the leading region in the global Fast Fashion market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Fast Fashion market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Fast Fashion market?

