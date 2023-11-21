The global sun protection (UPF) clothing market is expected to reach US$ 1,448.2 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 7.7%
Wilmington, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market value is assessed at US$ 861.6 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 7.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
UPF gear is specially designed clothing that provides greater protection against the sun’s damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays. UPF stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor, and it reflects how well a cloth protects against UV rays.
The growth of e-commerce platforms has made sun protection clothing more accessible globally. Consumers can easily browse and purchase a variety of UPF clothing options online, contributing to the market’s global expansion.
According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including category, consumer, UPF rating, activity and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units and Square Meters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of consumer, in 2022, the women’s segment had a revenue share of 45%. This is due to a greater understanding of the detrimental effects of UV radiation on human skin.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 861.6 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 1,448.2 million
|Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Dominant Segment
|Women’s
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global sun protection (UPF) clothing market include.
- In June 2023, Claudent introduced new trendy UPF apparel that provides sun protection. The fabric possesses an UPF 50 rating, which means it blocks 98% of the sun’s UV rays while allowing only 2% to pass through. In contrast, regular T-shirts allow 20% of UV rays to reach the skin.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global sun protection (UPF) clothing market growth include Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing, Summerskin, Solumbra, UV Skinz, Inc, Solbari Sun Protection, Cabana Life, Columbia Sportswear Company, Little Leaves Clothing Company, IBKUL, and Nozone Clothing US, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global sun protection (UPF) clothing market based on category, consumer, UPF rating, activity and region
- Global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Category
- Women Upper wear
- Tees & Top
- Polos
- Shirts
- Jackets and Others
- Women Bottoms
- Beach Cover-ups
- Women Sun Hats
- Women Swimwear
- Women Dresses
- Women Gloves
- Men Upper wear
- Tees
- Shirts
- Polos
- Jackets and hoodies
- Men Bottom wear
- Pants
- Shorts
- Others
- Men Sun Hats
- Men Swimwear
- Men Gloves
- Kids Sun Hats
- Kids wear
- Bottoms and Upper wear
- Swimwear Boys
- Swimwear Girls
- Women Upper wear
- Global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Consumer
- Men
- Women
- Kids
- Global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by UPF Rating
- UPF 30
- UPF 50
- UPF 50+
- Global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Activity
- Swimwear
- Leisure Activity
- Activewear
- Other Accessories
- Global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units and Square Meters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Key Questions Answered in the Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market?
- What are the key trends in the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Sun Protection (UPF) Clothing market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
