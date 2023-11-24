The global MMO games market is projected to reach US$ 33.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10%. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile gaming, the growing popularity of esports and competitive gaming, and the rising demand for immersive and engaging gaming experiences.

Global MMO Games Market size is valued at US$ 17.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) games market is influenced by several drivers that contribute to its growth and popularity. As technology continues to evolve, MMO games can offer more immersive and engaging experiences. High-quality graphics, realistic physics, improved networking capabilities, and the rise of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies all contribute to the growth of the MMO games market.

Further, the availability of high-speed internet connections has significantly contributed to the popularity of MMO games. With faster and more reliable internet connections, players can enjoy seamless online experiences, including large-scale multiplayer battles, cooperative gameplay, and social interactions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the MMO games market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the MMO games market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the MMO games market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global MMO Games Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the smartphones segment is expected to capture the majority of the market share as they are easily accessible to the common people and have a widespread market across various income segments.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 17.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 33.8 billion Growth Rate 10% Dominant Segment Smartphones Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rise in the accessibility of smartphones

Rising unemployment

High quality graphics and visualization

High speed internet connections

Technological Improvements Companies Profiled Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

NCSOFT Corporation

Giant Interactive Group Inc.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Amazon Game Studios

Nexon Co. Ltd.

Jagex Limited

Bright Star Studios

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global MMO games market include,

In January 2023, the development team behind Search for Animera, announced the game’s launch on ImmutableX, the go-to Ethereum platform for creating and scaling web3 games.

In September 2022, the mobile MMORPG Dekaron G, was made public. The mobile game Dekaron M, which was based on the first-generation Korean PC MMORPG Dekaron, has a global release called Dekaron G. Dekaron G will be released by ThumbAge across Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the MMO games market growth include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, NCSOFT Corporation, Giant Interactive Group Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Amazon Game Studios, Nexon Co. Ltd., Jagex Limited, and Bright Star Studios, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the MMO games market based on type, application, and region

Global MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) MMO Real-Time Strategy (MMORTS) Others

Global MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Personal Computer Video Game Console Smart Phones Other

Global MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa MMO Games Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the MMO Games Report:

What will be the market value of the MMO games market by 2030?

What is the market size of the MMO games market?

What are the market drivers of the MMO games market?

What are the key trends in the MMO games market?

Which is the leading region in the MMO games market?

What are the major companies operating in the MMO games market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the MMO games market?

