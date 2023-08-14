Increasing investment of companies to safeguard the infrastructure and to reduce the loss of life and property is the key driver of the global fire sprinkler systems market, detailed market research done by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The report by RationalStat titled “ Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028” assesses the regional market based on basis of product, response time, hazard, technology, application, and region. A detailed market analysis report provides an overall historical and future market size in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Volume (‘000 units) with a comprehensive market trend analysis (year-on-year growth).

In addition, the report also deals with the market share analysis, growth of the industrial automation & equipment industry, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, plans and strategies, key applications, potential growth drivers, recent R&D of fire sprinkler systems across the globe, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the global fire sprinkler system market study.

Explore more about this report – Request for Sample and Scope of the Study

Market Overview and Dynamics

The global fire sprinkler system market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate of around 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The major factor driving the demand for fire sprinkler systems are increasing companies’ investment to safeguard the infrastructure and reduce the loss of life and property in various applications.





Need detailed insights: Raise a query

Market Drivers and Trends of the Global Fire Sprinkler Systems Market

Governments of different nations are working on formulating stringent norms for the installation of fire sprinkler systems in the properties which also drives the demand for fire sprinkler systems globally. Moreover, the increase in construction and industrial areas will increase the demand for fire protection systems.

Due to stringent rules governing the installation of fire suppression systems in non-residential and residential buildings around the world, the market for fire sprinkler systems is expected to grow. In the commercial and industrial sectors, fire sprinkler systems are an essential part of fire safety. Concerns about public safety and a higher danger of property loss from fire disasters are other contributing factors to the sector’s growth.

The penetration of fire sprinkler systems in the industrial sector is also expected to experience rapid growth of high risk associated with various sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, and energy & power.

North America holds a significant share of the fire sprinkler systems market and is anticipated to dominate the global fire sprinkler systems market during the forecast period. Growing smart houses and building with innovative appliances in the US are also expected to drive the demand for the fire sprinkler systems market. Asia Pacific region has shown steady market growth due to rising urbanization and awareness in developing countries like India, China, and Japan.

Get a free Sample https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-fire-sprinkler-system-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Segmental Analysis: Global Fire Sprinkler Systems Market

On the basis of product, the wet pipe systems should be inspected monthly to ensure that they are in good condition and that normal water supply pressure is being maintained, whereas dry, pre-action, and deluge systems should be inspected weekly to ensure that normal air and water pressures are being maintained.

Based on technology, Early-Suppression Fast Response (ESFR) system is dominating the global fire sprinkler systems market due to its property of covering a large area and simplifying installation.

Competition Analysis and Market Share Overview for the Global Fire Sprinkler System Market

The global fire sprinkler system market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various players and startups in the market. Companies are engaged in developing innovative technologies coupled with providing a wide range of services to drive the demand for fire sprinkler systems across the globe.

Moreover, such prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by prominent industry players. Some of the key developments in the global fire sprinkler system market include,

In January 2023, Honeywell announced that it is expanding its strategic alliance with Nexceris, developer of Li-ion Tamer lithium-ion gas detection solutions, to help make electric vehicles (EVs) safer. Honeywell and Nexceris will offer advanced automotive sensing technology to help prevent conditions leading to thermal runaway in EV batteries, a phenomenon that causes extremely high temperatures within the battery cell and can result in a fire.

In January 2023, Johnson Controls India (JCI), in collaboration with their UK operations, has been the implementation and maintenance partner for the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment and system for INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier.

Request customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-fire-sprinkler-system-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Some of the key players operating in the global fire sprinkler systems market include,

Johnson Controls International

Eaton Corporation plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Agni Devices Pvt. Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Tokyo Hochiki Co., Ltd.

Kauffman Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

McWane, Inc.

Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

and Siemens Industry Software Inc. among others.

For more information about this report and its leading market players https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-fire-sprinkler-system-market/

RationalStat has segmented the global fire sprinkler system market on the basis of product, response time, hazard, technology, application, and region.

Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Product Wet pipe Sprinkler Systems Dry pipe Sprinkler Systems Pre-action Sprinkler Systems Deluge Sprinkler Systems Water-mist Systems Standpipe System Clean Agent System

Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Response Time Standard (RTI: 50 or less) Quick (RTI: 80 or more)

Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Hazard Light Hazard (16-20ft) (areas with low concentrations of flammable materials) Ordinary Hazard (12-20ft) (areas with moderate concentrations of flammable materials) Extra Hazard (14-15 ft) (areas with a high concentration of flammable materials)

Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Technology CMSA: Control-mode special application sprinkler ESFR: Early-suppression fast-response sprinklers CMDA: control-mode density area sprinklers In-rack fire sprinklers

Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application Commercial Industrial Residential Government and Institutional Others

Global Fire Sprinkler System Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Fire Sprinkler Market US Canada Latin America Fire Sprinkler Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Fire Sprinkler Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Fire Sprinkler Market Russia Continue!



Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Pilates Equipment Market – global Pilates Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

global Pilates Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market – global Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Degassing Valves Market – global Degassing Valves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

– global Degassing Valves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Cutting Tools Market – global Cutting Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Cutting Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Lead Acid Batteries Market – global Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market – global Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Shank Hooks Market – global Shank Hooks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Shank Hooks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Power Tools Market – global Power Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Power Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Conveyor System Maintenance Market – global Conveyor System Maintenance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Conveyor System Maintenance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Pallet Pooling Market – global Pallet Pooling Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

global Pallet Pooling Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Residential Boiler Market – global Residential Boiler Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports along with customized strategy and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep-Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245