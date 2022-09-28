[Latest Report] Global Mobile Payments Market Size Worth 587.52 Billion by 2030 at a 37.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation, US)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Mobile Payments Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 55.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 587.52 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 37.1% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Money Gram International, PayPal Holdings Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visa Inc., WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited), Google (Alphabet Inc.), Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., American Express Company, M Pesa, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Mobile Payments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Near Field Communication, Direct Mobile Billing, Interactive Voice Response System, Mobile Web Payment, SMS, Mobile App, Others), By Payment Type (B2B, B2C, B2G, Others), By Location (Remote Payment, Proximity Payment), By End-use (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study published by Custom Market Insights (CMI), the demand of global Mobile Payments Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 55.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 587.52 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 37.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The Mobile payments market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.1% during the forecast period extending from the year 2021 to the year 2030. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the market.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mobile Payments Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17975

The market is expected to reach USD 587.52 billion by the year 2030. This growth is associated with the growing demand for mobile payment platforms worldwide. The demand for mobile payment options will continue to grow during the forecast period as this is a good substitute for the traditional methods of payment which happens to be a secure option.

(A free sample of the Mobile Payments report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Mobile Payments report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of Mobile Payments Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=17975

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The mobile payments market is expected to grow well in the coming years due to the rapid adoption of this technology by developing and developed nations, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This market will soar higher in the forecast period. This technology has been adopted in various nations due to the feature of Cashless transactions.

The availability of payment through mobile phones is extremely hassling-free. Features on the platform will help grow the market in the coming years. Improvisation of the existing technologies will lead to acquiring a larger consumer base.

The population across the globe is growing dependent on advanced technology and devices. All these factors shall play an extremely important role in the market’s growth. Other factors that will be instrumental in the growth of the market our reliability, security and quick services provided by the technology.

Restraints

As many businesses had a negative impact due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the functioning of these businesses was also affected on a large scale. Many industries have incurred large losses in terms of their finances, and this crisis has been one of the major factors restraining the growth of the mobile payment services platform.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mobile Payments Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17975

Opportunities

Rapid digitization in various nations across the globe has increased the adoption of mobile payments. This market is expected to see exponential growth in the coming years due to the increased use of these platforms for many transactions. The demand for these services will continue to grow in the coming years due to the convenience and ease of access provided by this technology. There has been increased adoption of these platforms majorly due to the hassle-free and secure payment gateway. Using mobile wallets and bank cards will provide major growth opportunities in the coming years.

Key questions answered in this Mobile Payments Market report:

What is the size of the Mobile Payments market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Mobile Payments market forward?

What are the Mobile Payments Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Mobile Payments Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Mobile Payments market sample report and company profiles?

Request Customized Copy of Mobile Payments Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=17975

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mobile-payments-market/

Challenges

There are a few limitations to the growth of the market. Increased cases of cyber-attacks on the payment option will hamper the market’s growth in the coming year. Recent statistics have stated the increasing vulnerability of these payment options and the other issues with the technology that shall be some of the major challenges in the market’s growth.

Report Highlights

The mobile web payment technology shall be used on a large scale as it is flexible and secure. There’s increased popularity of this technology as it is extremely easy for consumers to use the bookmarked website.

The near-field communication segment is also expected to grow well in the coming years. This technology offers loyalty programs to its customers, and these services are provided in the form of coupons. Increased eCommerce platforms for purchasing various products shall right the market growth period.

This payment method shall be used on a larger scale in the business-to-business market. An increasing number of investments will provide better growth opportunities. During the forecast period, a higher compound annual growth rate will be seen in the business-to-consumer segment. Subscription to various services will lead to the growth of the market.

This technology shall be used on a large scale in the global banking and finance sectors. These businesses are constantly focusing on increasing the use of these services for all of their payment processes. The use of this platform has been extremely beneficial for the management of wealth. Increased use of eCommerce platforms and purchases made through retail stores shall also play an instrumental role in the market’s growth in the coming years.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mobile Payments Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17975

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region has dominated the market in the past, and it will continue to grow well in the forecast period. Increased adoption of the QR code payment options and digital wallets has grown in the nations like India. Demonetization in India has played an extremely important role in adopting these services. It has led to the market’s exponential growth in the past period. Increased initiatives taken by the government of this nation will play an important role in the market’s growth in the coming years.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 43.11 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 587.52 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 37.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Money Gram International, PayPal Holdings Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visa Inc., WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited), Google (Alphabet Inc.), Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., American Express Company, M Pesa, and Others Key Segment By Technology, Payment Type, Location, End-use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request Customized Copy of Mobile Payments Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=17975

Key market players in the mobile payments market

Money Gram International

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

com Inc.

Apple Inc.

American Express Company

M Pesa

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, Case studies, Research Paper or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Mobile Payments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Near Field Communication, Direct Mobile Billing, Interactive Voice Response System, Mobile Web Payment, SMS, Mobile App, Others), By Payment Type (B2B, B2C, B2G, Others), By Location (Remote Payment, Proximity Payment), By End-use (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mobile-payments-market/

Recent Developments

Amex pay was launched in the year 2021 by American Express in the form of a webpage and a mobile application. This application will be used for various payments and will offer benefits to consumers in the form of rewards and offers.

Segments covered in the report

By Technology Outlook

Near Field Communication

Direct Mobile Billing

Interactive Voice Response System

Mobile Web Payment

SMS

Mobile App

Others

By Payment Type Outlook

B2B

B2C

B2G

Others

By Location Outlook

Remote Payment

Proximity Payment

By End-use Outlook

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mobile Payments Market @https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17975

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mobile Payments Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17975

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Request Customized Copy of Mobile Payments Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=17975

Browse More Next Generation Technologies Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market : Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Services, Solutions), By Operation (Mainstream, Upstream, Downstream), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Mobile Payments Market : Mobile Payments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Near Field Communication, Direct Mobile Billing, Interactive Voice Response System, Mobile Web Payment, SMS, Mobile App, Others), By Payment Type (B2B, B2C, B2G, Others), By Location (Remote Payment, Proximity Payment), By End-use (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Smart Eyewear Technology Market : Smart Eyewear Technology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality), By Product (Head Mounted Display, Mixed Reality Holographic Displays, Assisted Reality Glasses), By Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Architecture, Gaming Industry, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Smart Fleet Management Market : Smart Fleet Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Marine), By Application (ADAS, Tracking, Fuel Cards, Optimization, Automatic Vehicle Identification), By Connectivity (Long Range, Short Range), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Sales Tax Software Market : Sales Tax Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Tax filings, Consumer Use Tax Management, Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Mobile Payments Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Mobile Payments? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Mobile Payments Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Mobile Payments Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Mobile Payments Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Mobile Payments Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Mobile Payments Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of the Global Mobile Payments Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Mobile Payments Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Mobile Payments Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Mobile Payments Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Mobile Payments Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Mobile Payments Market @https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17975

Reasons to Purchase Mobile Payments Market Report

Mobile Payments Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Mobile Payments Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Mobile Payments Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry’s current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Mobile Payments Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Mobile Payments market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mobile-payments-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Mobile Payments market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Mobile Payments market is covered in the report, as well as those companies’ strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Mobile Payments market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Mobile Payments industry.

Managers in the Mobile Payments sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Mobile Payments market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Mobile Payments products’ market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mobile-payments-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/