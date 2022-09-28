[Latest Report] Global (WMS) Warehouse Management System Market Size Worth 10.5 Billion by 2030 at a 16% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Warehouse Management System Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 10.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are EPICOR, Infor, Körber AG (HighJump), Made4net, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, PSI Logistics, SAP, Reply, Softeon, Tecsys, Synergy Ltd, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Warehouse Management System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), By Function (Labor Management System, Billing & Yard Management, Analytics & Optimization, System Integration & Maintenance, Consulting Services), By Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Warehouse Management System Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report further provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and opportunities present in the Warehouse Management System market. Moreover, the report examines the global competitive analysis of the Warehouse Management System market.

The key purpose of the Global Warehouse Management System Market report is to deliver industry investors, company leaders, private equity companies, and stakeholders comprehensive information facilitating them to make informed strategic decisions concerning the changes in the Warehouse Management System market throughout the world.

Warehouse Management System Market: Overview

By relocating to a network that may be efficiently managed by any commodity server that is within the network operator’s control, the warehouse management system market is working toward the network’s simplification and administration. The network’s functioning is adaptable, which has the potential to assist the target market greatly when they use its new services. In addition to simplifying and accelerating service delivery, using v-CPE on a broad scale by network providers also enables device configuration and control from remote locations.

The virtualized IP capabilities are now available to network operators for both service administration and for use with subscribers. They can also leverage firewall services, dynamic host control protocol, and virtualized network address translation (NAT) (DHCP). Attributable to the widespread market usage of the Warehouse Management System, the market is projected to grow at a steady pace.

Growth Factors

The booming e-commerce sector globally is fueling the growth of the Warehouse Management System market

A number of factors, particularly enhanced supplier and customer connections, have an impact on the global market for Warehouse Management systems. Better relationship management is one factor that affects both established and developing economies. WMS decreases order processing mistakes and delivery lead times.

WMS solution adoption costs, however, are a significant market barrier. Additionally, a lack of process consistency in distribution limits market expansion. Additionally, suppliers want increased productivity and efficiency while deploying WMS, which improves the interactions between suppliers and customers and opens up opportunities for the WMS industry. Collectively, these elements produce chances for market expansion.

Segmental Overview

The market for Warehouse Management systems is segmented into component, deployment, function, and industry With a CAGR of over 16% from 2022 to 2030, the analytics and optimization market is anticipated to expand the quickest. On the other side, the segment that produced the most revenue over the same time frame was probably system integration & maintenance.

WMS carries out tasks like receiving and storing inventory, optimizing order selection and shipping, and providing recommendations for inventory replenishment.

Further, with a CAGR of over 17% from 2022 to 2030, the transportation & logistics category is anticipated to expand the quickest.

The rise in popularity of e-commerce websites and rising consumer disposable income, particularly in developing countries like China and India, are both responsible for the surge. WMS is being quickly adopted by logistics and supply chain firms to enhance their processes and boost productivity in the warehouse. Additionally, businesses are aware that a well-integrated WMS is necessary to effectively manage warehouse operations and satisfy consumers’ growing demand.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to offer lucrative growth opportunities to Warehouse Management System players

As a result of the existence of high-growth economies like China, India, and the Philippines, the Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most promising area throughout the forecast period. Demand for end-use goods is rising in developing countries as a result of customers’ growing purchasing power. This is helping to increase demand for WMS so that users may continue to receive products.

Moreover, SaaS is highly favoured by businesses employing WMS technology because the Asia Pacific is a price-sensitive region. Manufacturers’ interest is being captured by benefits such as the model’s lower initial cost and risk, cost-effective growth, access to the latest technology, and dynamic and sophisticated software features.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 10.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players EPICOR, Infor, Körber AG (HighJump), Made4net, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, PSI Logistics, SAP, Reply, Softeon, Tecsys, Synergy Ltd, and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment, Function, Industry, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The players operating in the Warehouse Management System market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions & mergers, product launches & expansions, and collaborations & partnerships, to efficiently compete in the Warehouse Management System market.

The global market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive. The players also focus on expanding their geographical reach by partnering with local distributors/players.

Warehouse Management System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), By Function (Labor Management System, Billing & Yard Management, Analytics & Optimization, System Integration & Maintenance, Consulting Services), By Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Some of the prominent players

EPICOR

Infor

Körber AG (HighJump)

Made4net

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

PSI Logistics

SAP

Reply

Softeon

Tecsys

Synergy Ltd

The global Warehouse Management System market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Function

Labor Management System

Billing & Yard Management

Analytics & Optimization

Systems Integration & Maintenance

Consulting Services

By Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverage

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Warehouse Management System market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Warehouse Management Systems market size was valued at around USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

size was valued at around USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on component segmentation, the services segment was predicted to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

By function, the analytics &optimization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2022-2030.

Based on industry, the transport & logistics segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

