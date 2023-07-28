According to Zion Market Research, the global smart air purifiers market size is projected to reach USD 10.72 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 5.80 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, July 28, 2023

Smart Air Purifiers Market Overview:

Inhaling fresh and pure air has become increasingly important for health in modern times. Using smart air purifiers is the simplest method to control air quality by eliminating pet dander, odour, allergens, and tiny pollutants. The smart air purifier is the most effective method to reduce symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes, headaches, and many others caused by minute pollutants. In addition, intelligent air purifiers allow the user to monitor and control the air quality. These air purifiers utilise filters to eliminate airborne pollutants that may cause health problems.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.80 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 10.72 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.17% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Dyson Technology Limited, Xiaomi Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc, Unilever PLC (Blueair AB), Honeywell International Inc., Levoit, Winix Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Corporation





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Smart Air Purifiers market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.17% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Smart Air Purifiers market size was worth around USD 5.80 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 10.72 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Growing awareness of pollution and airborne diseases, increased desire for hi-tech lifestyles, and rising disposable income are driving the global smart air purifiers market.

Based on the type, the Die bonder type is projected to lead over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the “North America” will likely overtake the global market.

Global Smart Air Purifiers Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Rising awareness regarding harmful effects of pollution & airborne diseases, growing preference of the people towards hi-tech lifestyle, and rising disposable income are some of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the global smart air purifiers market. Additionally, some of the smart air purifiers boast intelligent features such as the potential to schedule cleaning days in advance, voice assistant compatibility, and apps that enable the user to monitor levels. Moreover, they are also Bluetooth & Wi-Fi enabled and come with apps to monitor historic and real-time trends, detect toxins, and also send alerts when the level of air quality falls below the safety threshold.

These smart air purifiers can also be monitored remotely and controlled via cloud connections securely. Owing to all these beneficial features, there is a huge demand for smart air purifiers at homes, offices, commercial spaces as well as by allergy sufferers, pet lovers, and people who are sensitive to dirt particles & odors thereby boosting the growth of the global market. In addition to this, the rising trend of smart homes, increasing levels of pollutions, and high investments made by the manufacturers to launch high-end technological advanced products are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, advancements in currently available techniques such as HEPA and PCO are likely to foster the growth of the global smart air purifiers market during the forecast period. However, the high premium installation and maintenance cost of the smart air purifiers may hinder the growth of the global smart air purifiers market.

Smart Air Purifiers Market: Segmentation

The global smart air purifiers market is bifurcated based on type, bonding technique, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global smart air purifiers market is divided into flip chip bonder and die bonder. Die bonder type is expected to dominate the type segment over the forecast period.

Based on the bonding technique, the global smart air purifiers market is split into soft solder, eutectic, epoxy, hybrid bonding, and others. The application segment is bifurcated into LED, memory, RF & MEMS, CMOS image sensor, optoelectronics or photonics, and others.

Browse the full “Smart Air Purifiers Market: By Type (Flip Chip Bonder And Die Bonder), By Bonding Technique (Soft Solder, Eutectic, Epoxy, Hybrid Bonding, And Others), By Application (Led, Memory, Rf & Mems, Cmos Image Sensor, Optoelectronics Or Photonics, And Others) And By Region: – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2023-2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-air-purifiers-market

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to lead the global smart air purifiers market over the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of major market players, and high demand from end-users in this region. Europe is expected to be on the second spot in the global smart air purifiers market in terms of revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors contributing to the rapid growth of the smart air purifiers market in this region include significant growth in the electronics sector and growing demand for electronic devices in the region especially in India, Japan, and China.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global smart air purifiers market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global smart air purifiers market include;

Dyson Technology Limited

Xiaomi Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc

Unilever PLC (Blueair AB)

Honeywell International Inc.

Levoit, Winix Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sharp Corporation

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Current COVID 19 pandemic situations have a moderate effect on the smart air purifiers market. The production of smart air purifiers got hampered in the first and second quarter of the year 2020, due to strict lockdown and strict regulation on personnel movement all over the world. However, demand for smart air purifiers is increasing at a significant rate as the recent study published by WHO & CDC suggest that chances of COVID 19 infections are more in closed office and commercial spaces. Hence the demand for smart air purifiers is expected to rise in the forecast period.

The global smart air purifiers market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Flip Chip Bonder

Die Bonder

By Bonding Technique:

Soft Solder

Eutectic

Epoxy

Hybrid Bonding

Others

By Application

Led, Memory

Rf & Mems

Cmos Image Sensor

Optoelectronics Or Photonics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Smart Air Purifiers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Smart Air Purifiers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Smart Air Purifiers Industry?

What segments does the Smart Air Purifiers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Smart Air Purifiers Market sample report and company profiles?

What the Reports Offer:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market’s segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

