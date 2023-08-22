The global sunglasses pouch market size is likely to surpass USD 365.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. Globally, 85% of adults wear spectacles, creating a lucrative business opportunity for sunglasses as a fashion product.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Sunglasses Pouch Market By Type (Sunglass Box, Hinged Case, Pouch, And Others), By Material (Micro Fiber, Plastics, Fabrics, Leather, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global demand for sunglasses pouch market was valued at around USD 238.4 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.5% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 365.8 million by 2030.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/sunglasses-pouch-market-size

(Before you plan to buy, sample reports are a great option to examine our in-depth studies or reports)





Sunglasses Pouch Market Overview:

A sunglasses pouch, also referred to as a sunglasses case or sunglasses cover, is a small protective bag or container designed to retain and store sunglasses when they are not in use. It protects eyewear from scratches, dust, and other potential damages. Sunglasses purses are typically constructed from soft materials such as fabric, microfiber, or leather to prevent any abrasive contact with the lenses and frames. Typically, the interior of the pouch is lined with a soft material that protects and keeps the eyeglasses clean.

The primary function of a sunglasses pouch is to offer a practical and secure way to transport spectacles when they are not in use. When storing their sunglasses in a purse or pocket, many individuals prefer to place them in a pouch to prevent them from becoming scratched or damaged. In addition, sunglasses pouches are useful for travel because they keep spectacles organized and safe while on the go.

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to our research analyst, the worldwide sunglasses pouch market would expand 5.5% yearly from 2023 to 2030. Global sunglasses pouch market revenue was USD 238.4 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 365.8 million by 2030.

The growing popularity of sunglasses as a fashion product is expected to drive the growth of the sunglasses pouch market over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the sunglass box segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the material, the fabrics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7285

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Sunglasses Pouch Market: Growth Drivers

The advantages of comfort, security, and mobility promote market expansion

The need to preserve and secure sunglasses from scratches, dust, and other potential damage is one of the key drives for sunglasses pouches. Sunglasses are frequently an expensive investment, and a bag is a practical and secure method to store and travel them, ensuring their durability and quality. Furthermore, sunglasses pouches provide a portable and compact alternative for transporting sunglasses. They are lightweight, portable, and may be stored in bags, purses, or pockets. The ease of carrying and accessing sunglasses while on the go is made possible by having a designated pouch for sunglasses. As a result, the benefits provided by the sunglasses pouch are likely to boost the growth of the sunglasses pouch market over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global sunglasses pouch Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global sunglasses pouch market include;

Hesh Opto Lab Private Limited

Box Muse

Interpol Eyewear

Trip Machine Company

Etsy Inc.

Wenzhou Classic Packing Co. Ltd.

Aptica

North End Bag Company

Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd.

Milson Company Limited

Kent Wang Co.

Zouk

Oakley Inc.

Hunter Lou

ATLANTIC RIVERS OUTFITTING COMPANY

Olympic Eyewear

Macmillan and Company

Poe and Company Limited

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/sunglasses-pouch-market-size

Sunglasses Pouch Market: Segmentation

The global sunglasses pouch industry is segmented based on type, material, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is bifurcated into sunglass boxes, hinged cases, pouches, and others. The sunglass box segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. Based on the material, the global sunglasses pouch industry is bifurcated into microfiber, plastics, fabrics, leather, and others. The fabrics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global sunglasses pouch market is segmented into online, offline, and others. The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to lead the market during the projected period

Over the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide sunglasses pouch market. The region’s eyewear market is thriving, thanks to factors such as fashion trends, outdoor activities, and the demand for UV protection. Because sunglasses are so popular, there is a high need for accessories such as pouches to store and protect them. International enterprises are entering the market as a result of the high level of wellness consciousness among North American customers. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR in the sunglasses pouch business. The burgeoning middle-class population and expanding e-commerce business are driving regional growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/sunglasses-pouch-market-size

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sunglasses Pouch industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sunglasses Pouch Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sunglasses Pouch Industry?

What segments does the Sunglasses Pouch Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sunglasses Pouch Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 238.4 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 365.8 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Hesh Opto Lab Private Limited, Box Muse, Interpol Eyewear, Trip Machine Company, Etsy Inc., Wenzhou Classic Packing Co. Ltd., Aptica, North End Bag Company, Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd., Milson Company Limited, Kent Wang Co., Zouk, Oakley Inc., Hunter Lou, ATLANTIC RIVERS OUTFITTING COMPANY, Olympic Eyewear, Macmillan and Company and Poe and Company Limited among others. Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Browse Complete Report Here | Sunglasses Pouch Market By Type (Sunglass Box, Hinged Case, Pouch, And Others), By Material (Micro Fiber, Plastics, Fabrics, Leather, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

The global sunglasses pouch market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sunglass Box

Hinged Case

Pouch

Others

By Material

Micro Fiber

Plastics

Fabrics

Leather

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Sunglasses Pouch Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/sunglasses-pouch-market-size

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Paper Shredder Market By Bin Capacity (Above 135 Liters, 71 To 135 Liters, 21-70 Liters, And Up To 20 Liters), By Type (Micro Cut, Strip Cut, And Cross Cut), By Application (Residential And Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/paper-shredder-market

Avalanche Airbags Market By Activation (Electric Fan-Powered And Canister/Cartridge-Powered), By Capacity (Small, Medium, And Large), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade Channels, Specialty Stores, Sports Variety Stores, And Direct-To-Customer), By System (Removable Systems, Base Units, And Integrated), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/avalanche-airbags-market

Shower Screen Market By Application (Commercial And Household), By Product Type (Folding Shower Screens, Fixed Shower Screens, Sliding Shower Screens, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/shower-screen-market-size

Residential Air Circulators Market By Installation (Wall-Mounted, Floor Standing/Tabletop, And Hybrid), By Purchase Mode (Online And Offline), By Type (Oscillating And Non-Oscillating), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/residential-air-circulators-market

Ferret Toys Market By Type (Plush Toys, Rope And Tug Toys, Balls, Chew Toys, Squeaky Toys, Interactive Toys, And Others), By Material (Rubber, Cotton, Nylon, Plastic, And Others), By Size (Small, Medium And Large), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade Channels, Online Channel, Animal Pharmacy, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ferret-toys-market

Trading Card Game Market By Age-Type (Adult And Teenagers), By Card Type (Character Card, Autograph Card, And Image Card), And By Application (Sports Game And Non-Sports Game), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/trading-card-game-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube