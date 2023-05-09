[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the U.S. Weight Loss Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 135.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 159.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 305.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Herbalife International Inc., NutriSystem Inc., Weight Watchers International Inc., Brunswick Corp., Life Extension, Ethicon US LLC, Ethicon Endo-surgery Inc., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Kellogg Company, Technogym, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “U.S. Weight Loss Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Dietary Supplements And Meal Replacements), By Product Form (Soft Gels, Tablets, Capsule, Powders, Gummies & Jellies, Premixes, Liquids, And Others), By Nature (Conventional And Clean Labelled), By Category (Prescribed And Over The Counter (OTC)), By End User Demography (Under 18 Years, 18 To 35 Years, 35 To 50 Years, And Above 50 Years), By Distribution Channel (Store Based And Non-Stored Based), and By Region – US Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of U.S. Weight Loss Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 135.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 159.69 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 305.30 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

The incidence of health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer has significantly increased in developed economies in the past few years, which is a cause for alarm. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the weight loss market. To learn more about the key trends in the market, please consult CMI.

U.S. Weight Loss Market: Dynamics

The U.S. weight loss market is influenced by various dynamics that impact its growth and development. Some of the key dynamics include:

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity: The rising prevalence of obesity is a significant factor driving the growth of the U.S. weight loss market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, over 42% of the U.S. population was classified as obese. This has led to an increased demand for weight loss products and services.

Growing Health Awareness: With increasing health awareness, people are more conscious of their weight and are taking steps to manage it. This has led to an increased demand for weight loss products and services.

Technological Advancements: The advancement in technology has led to the development of innovative weight loss products and services, which has contributed significantly to the growth of the market. For example, the use of wearable fitness devices and mobile apps for tracking weight loss progress has become increasingly popular.

Government Initiatives: The government is taking various initiatives to promote healthy living and weight management. For example, the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans provides guidelines for healthy eating patterns, which can help in weight management.

Economic Factors: Economic factors such as disposable income and unemployment rates can impact the demand for weight loss products and services. A stable economy with increasing disposable income can lead to increased spending on weight loss products and services.

These dynamics, along with others, play a significant role in shaping the growth and development of the U.S. weight loss market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 159.69 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 305.30 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 135.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.7% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product Type, Product Form, Nature, Category, End User Demography, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

U.S. Weight Loss Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the U.S. weight loss market . The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns forced the closure of gyms and fitness centers, limiting access to exercise equipment and fitness classes. This led to a decline in demand for fitness-related products and services, including weight loss programs.

Additionally, the pandemic led to a shift in consumer priorities, with many individuals focusing on purchasing essential goods rather than weight loss products. Economic uncertainty also played a role, as individuals facing financial constraints may have been less likely to invest in weight loss programs or supplements.

However, the pandemic also created opportunities for the weight loss market. With many individuals spending more time at home, there was a growing demand for at-home fitness equipment and virtual fitness classes. Some weight loss programs also pivoted to offering virtual consultations and coaching.

As the U.S. begins to emerge from the pandemic, the weight loss market is expected to rebound. There is likely to be increased demand for weight loss programs and products as individuals look to address weight gain that may have occurred during lockdowns. Additionally, the continued focus on health and wellness is expected to drive long-term growth in the weight loss market.

The U.S. Weight Loss Market – Regional Analysis

The U.S. weight loss market can be analyzed regionally by dividing the country into various regions, including the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

The Northeast region comprises states such as Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. This region is known for its high obesity rates, with New Jersey and Massachusetts being among the top 10 states with the highest obesity rates in the country. This trend is expected to drive the demand for weight loss solutions in the region.

The Midwest region includes states such as Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas. This region is characterized by a large rural population, where there is limited access to fitness centers and healthcare facilities. However, there is a growing trend towards healthier lifestyles and weight management solutions in urban areas of the Midwest.

The South region includes states such as Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. This region has the highest obesity rates in the country, with all 16 states having an obesity rate higher than the national average. This trend is expected to drive the demand for weight loss solutions in the region.

The West region comprises states such as Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, California, and Alaska. This region has a lower obesity rate compared to the other regions in the country. The region has a high demand for weight management solutions due to a trend towards healthier lifestyles and a focus on fitness and wellness.

In conclusion, the U.S. weight loss market can be analyzed regionally, with each region having its unique characteristics and demand for weight management solutions.

Some of the Prominent Players in the Market are:

Herbalife International Inc.

NutriSystem Inc.

Weight Watchers International Inc.

Brunswick Corp.

Life Extension

Ethicon US LLC: Ethicon Endo-surgery Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Kellogg Company

Technogym

Atkins Nutritionals Inc

Covidien

Jenny Craig Inc.

Gold’s Gym International Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Now Health Group Inc.

Vitaco Health Limited

Cargill Inc.

Nutrisystem Inc.

Amer Sports

Johnson Health Tech

Amway

GNC Holdings Inc.

Others

The U.S., Weight Loss Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Dietary Supplements

Meal Replacements

By Product Form

Soft Gels

Tablets

Capsule

Powders

Gummies & Jellies

Premixes

Liquids

Others

By Nature

Conventional

Clean Labelled

By Category

Prescribed

Over The Counter (OTC)

By End User Demography

Under 18 Years,

18 To 35 Years,

35 To 50 Years,

Above 50 Years

By Distribution Channel

Store Based

Non-Stored Based

By Region

North America

The U.S.

