Latest Vishay Intertechnology Fourth-Generation 600 V E Series MOSFET Provides Industry-Low RDS(ON)*Qg FOM of 2.8 Ω*nC

Superjunction Device Lowers Conduction and Switching Losses, Increases Efficiency and Thermal Capability in Telecom, Server, and Datacenter Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the latest device in its fourth generation of 600 V E Series power MOSFETs. Providing high efficiency for telecom, server, and datacenter power supply applications, the Vishay Siliconix n-channel SiHK045N60E slashes on-resistance by 27 % compared with previous-generation 600 V E Series MOSFETs while delivering 60 % lower gate charge. This results in the industry’s lowest gate charge times on-resistance for devices in the same class, a key figure of merit (FOM) for 600 V MOSFETs used in power conversion applications.

Vishay offers a broad line of MOSFET technologies that support all stages of the power conversion process, from high voltage inputs to the low voltage outputs required by the latest electronic systems. With the SiHK045N60E and upcoming devices in the fourth-generation 600 V E Series family, the company is addressing the need for efficiency and power density improvements in the first stages of the power system architecture — power factor correction and hard-switched AC/DC converter topologies.

Built on Vishay’s latest energy-efficient E Series superjunction technology, the SiHK045N60E features low typical on-resistance of 0.043 Ω at 10 V and ultra-low gate charge down to 65 nC. The device’s FOM of 2.8 Ω*nC is 3.4 % lower than the closest competing MOSFET in the same class. For improved switching performance, the SiHK045N60E provides low effective output capacitance C o(er) of 117 pF. These values translate into reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy. The SiHK045N60E’s thermal resistance R thJC of 0.45 °C/W is 11.8 % lower than the closest competing device, providing a higher thermal capability.

Offered in the PowerPAK® 10×12 package, the device released today is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and designed to withstand overvoltage transients in avalanche mode with guaranteed limits through 100 % UIS testing.

Samples and production quantities of the SiHK045N60E are available now. Lead time information may be requested from your Vishay sales contact or by email to hvm@vishay.com.

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?92386 (SiHK045N60E)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720296429698

