New York, US, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Latex gloves Market Research Report Information by Form, Region, Sterile Type, and End User – Forecast Till 2030”, the latex gloves market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of around 9%. The market is predicted to attain a significantly higher revenue share over the assessment period.

Latex Gloves Market Overview:

Latex gloves refer to disposable items designed particularly for surgical procedures and medical examinations. They are highly used across industry verticals such as automobile, pharmaceutical, healthcare, biotechnology, food, etc. the global market for latex gloves has registered a major rise in growth in recent years given the rise in awareness of hygiene & safety, utilization in household tasks, product developments, and upcoming innovation and improvements.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Latex gloves includes players such as:

Ansell Healthcare (U.S.)

Clean Q Grip (Malaysia)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

SHIELD Scientific (The Netherlands)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

MREPC MARKETPLACE (Malaysia)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Rubberex (Malaysia)

Valutek (U.S.)

U.G. Healthcare (Malaysia)

Among others.

Latex Gloves Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

In recent years, the global Latex gloves industry has displayed enormous advancement. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rising awareness of cleanliness and safety among medical professionals and patients across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing demand for latex gloves across a range of end uses is also believed to be one of the vital aspects causing a surge in the regional market performance. Moreover, the factors such as the need for worker safety, the growing attention being paid to hygiene, rising consciousness regarding health & hygiene, rise in investment, and stringent regulations by the government are also projected to catalyze the development of the market over the coming years.

Latex Gloves Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant value CAGR during 2022-2030 9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Form, Sterile Type and End User Key Market Opportunities rising concerns regarding hygiene, product quality, and safety. Key Market Drivers rising awareness regarding hygiene and safety among healthcare workers and patients.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market’s performance. The main aspect limiting the market’s development is the high costs linked.

Latex Gloves Market COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Latex gloves industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era.

Latex Gloves Market Segment Analysis

Among all the forms, the non-powdered segment secured the leading position across the global market for latex gloves in the year 2021, given mainly to the elimination of the need for powder and facilitating easy don and take off.

Among all the sterile types, the silicone hydrogel lens category secured the leading position across the global market for latex gloves in 2021, given mainly to the frequent use for various treatment and examination purposes.

Among all the end-use sectors, the hospitals & clinics segment secured the leading position across the global market for latex gloves in the year 2021, mainly because doctors and patients frequently use them to stop cross-contamination.



Latex Gloves Market Regional Analysis

The global market for latex gloves is analyzed across five major parts of the world: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the North American Region carried the top position across the global Latex gloves industry in 2021. The region has Canada and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Latex gloves Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing market in the North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is COVID-19 nations.

The U.S. was one of the worst hits. During the fast development pandemic, there was an immediate surge in demand for disposable gloves in the North American region, which is also believed to be one of the vital aspects causing a surge in the regional market performance. Moreover, higher demand for surgical operations, rising healthcare costs, the growing geriatric population, and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases will also positively influence the regional market’s expansion over the review period.

The Asia-Pacific latex gloves market is anticipated to ensure the second spot across the global market for latex gloves over the next few years. The region has China and India as the leading development contributors. The fast-expanding medical and healthcare sector is the main aspect supporting the regional market’s development.



Furthermore, the rising investments in other sectors, including mining, construction, chemical & petrochemicals, and food & beverage, is also believed to be one of the vital aspects causing a surge in the regional market performance. Moreover, the rising awareness of health, hygiene, healthcare-associated illnesses, and other infections is also projected to catalyze regional market development over the review timeframe.

