Introducing The Attendant – smart pool automation configured specifically for Latham fiberglass pools bringing the ultimate convenience and efficiency to pool owners

LATHAM, N.Y., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, announces the launch of The Attendant, an automation system for inground, Latham fiberglass pools, in partnership with Poolside Tech, a leader in smart pool technology.

With record breaking temperatures gripping the country this summer, more and more consumers are considering building an inground pool. Caring for a pool doesn’t have to be confusing or expensive with The Attendant – a cloud-based system that gives homeowners complete control from their smartphone, to automatically ensure the optimal temperature and water chemistry of their Latham pool.

The Attendant is the only automated system that uses a pool’s historical performance data along with current and upcoming weather conditions to activate heating, chilling and solar systems to set the perfect water temp at the right time. This automation greatly reduces unnecessary temperature fluctuations and can help save energy and money.

The Attendant is also the only pool automation system that automatically doses the correct chemical combinations, taking out the guesswork for consumers. Proper chemistry management of your pool can ensure its peak performance. And for even greater convenience, The Attendant will also seamlessly connect to any manufacturer’s equipment used to power your Latham pool like pumps, motors, filters etc.

“We are excited to partner with Poolside Tech to bring The Attendant to the entire range of Latham fiberglass pools,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham. “This smart pool automation technology brings the pool industry into the digital age and helps to drive Latham’s mission of becoming the center of your backyard lifestyle by improving pool ownership for our consumers.”

The Attendant also boasts additional features that enhance homeowners’ backyard lifestyle like syncing to a Spotify playlist and setting lighting color and intensity to create the perfect mood for backyard entertaining. And for rental owners or families with kids, there are special modes to control pool access and functions to avoid over or misuse.

“At Poolside Tech, our guiding philosophy is to help make pool ownership a delightful experience for families,” said CEO of Poolside Tech, Bob Doan. “Working together with Latham, we are thrilled to deliver more fun, fewer chores, and significant savings to our customers.”

And because The Attendant is the latest in pool automation technology, costly upgrades won’t be needed.

To learn more about The Attendant, please visit: lathampool.com/the-attendant .

The Attendant can be purchased directly through independent Latham-authorized pool builders and can also be added to existing Latham fiberglass pools.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform of over 1,800 employees across 24 facilities.