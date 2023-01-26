Tuscan and Enchantment Models Highlight This Year’s New Pools for 2023

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the addition of two new fiberglass swimming pool models to the company’s product offering.

“We are continuing our efforts to innovate and enhance our well-established fiberglass model lineup in 2023, and we are pleased to unveil these incredible new fiberglass models to the industry,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham. “These beautiful, unique fiberglass pools meet contemporary trends in geometric pool design. They include popular features that enhance the variety of experiences homeowners use their pools for in their backyard.”

The two new fiberglass models include the Tuscan and the Enchantment swimming pools, and will come in various sizes to fit a wide range of backyard design needs.

The Tuscan is the perfect fusion of elegance, style, and sophistication. The pinnacle of fiberglass in-ground swimming pool design, this model features contemporary clean lines and functional appeal, making it the ideal pool for any home. The Tuscan model boasts swim-up seating, multiple points of entry/exit, a wading area for young swimmers and relaxation, and includes slip-resistant steps.

The Enchantment captures the essence of poolside luxury and relaxation. With a resort-style splash deck, deep swimming area, and contemporary lines, it’s been created to bring peace and tranquility by providing a retreat from modern life. The Enchantment features easy entry and exit, along with slip-resistant steps.

Latham will begin the roll out of Tuscan and the Enchantment models in the first half of 2023.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

