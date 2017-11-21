Latin America B2C E-Commerce Markets 2016-2021

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Latin America B2C E-Commerce Market 2017” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Compared to regions such as North America and Europe where the online portion of total retail is a percentage in the low teens, the low single digit online sales in Latin America indicates a huge potential for growth. In fact, the growth rate of B2C E-Commerce is predicted, through research cited in the report, to outpace the growth in the mature markets through the next five years, due to increasing internet penetration as well as improvement in the delivery and payment infrastructure in the region.

The leading nation in online retail sales of the region is Brazil but other countries such as Colombia and Mexico will see faster growth rates of online sales. MercadoLibre, an Argentina-based online marketplace leads E-Commerce throughout Latin America.

Shopping through a mobile device, especially smartphones, is a key component of the growth in online retail in the region. Surveys cited in the report indicate that M-Commerce is increasing at a much faster rate than E-Commerce in general, as shoppers appreciate the convenience of purchasing through their phone.

B2C E-Commerce is still in early stages of development in Latin America, characterized by a low one-digit share of total retail sales attributed to the online channel. Due to this untapped potential, Latin America is projected to outpace the advanced markets of North America and Europe in terms of B2C E-Commerce growth rate from 2016 to 2021, according to a forecast cited in yStats.com’s report. In this period, rising Internet and smartphone penetration rates, greater online payment security and development of MCommerce are projected to contribute to the growth of online retail sales.

While Brazil remains by far the largest B2C E-Commerce market in Latin America, smaller markets are leading the growth. Among them, Colombia is projected to achieve a strong annual growth rate of over 20% through 2021. Consumers in this country appreciate the many conveniences of E-Commerce, such as home delivery, but they are also wary of online transaction security and payment safety, as revealed by recent surveys cited in the report. Another growth champion is Mexico, which ranks second in the region by online sales volume. M-Commerce is among the key drivers of online retail expansion in Mexico, as smartphone has become the leading device used by Internet users and more than a third of online shoppers make purchases from their phones as of this year.

Mobile shopping is also an important trend in Brazil, where it reached around one-quarter of E-Commerce transactions registered in early 2017. The leaders of M-Commerce in terms of mobile shoppers’ reach in Brazil are MercadoLibre, Americanas.com and AliExpress. MercadoLibre is a leading Latin American online marketplace based in Argentina. In its home country, MercadoLibre’s website and app occupied the first and second ranks respectively by number of orders received in H1 2017, according to a ranking included in this report.

What was the market size of B2C E-Commerce in Latin America in 2016 and what is the projection for 2021?

Which countries are leading in the region in terms of online sales and growth rate?

What are the drivers and barriers to B2C E-Commerce development in Latin America?

How are the trends of mobile and cross-border shopping evolving across the region?

Who are the key E-Commerce market players in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia?

