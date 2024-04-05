In a swing state like Nevada, every vote will matter in the upcoming presidential election. Latino voters make up nearly one-third of the state’s population and can play a critical role in determining who takes the White House.
The latest numbers show the majority of Latino voters in Nevada are registered as non-partisan, a key group President Biden and former President Trump will try to win over.
“Nosotros somos la voz para nuestro futuro. It is so important that we all
