EL PASO, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EduLab Capital Partners, a leading global edtech and workforce technology venture capital firm based in Boston and Tokyo, today announced that the Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation’s LatinX EdTech Summit 2023 will take place on June 16 in El Paso. Also sponsored by The Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development (CREEED) and the ECMC Foundation, the summit’s mission is to support teaching and learning by connecting innovative edtech companies, teachers, and education leaders so they can develop sustainable ways to close the digital divide.

While advances in technology are radically impacting the education system through innovative platforms that deliver experiential and immersive learning, the development is often not uniform across the country. Underserved Latino communities, specifically small school districts in rural areas that historically have limited resources, continue to suffer from a lack of access to education resources.

“EdTech is continuing to revolutionize the way we learn, work, and live,” said Joseph Sapien, co-founder of the event and the executive director STTE Foundation, the event’s organizer and co-sponsor. “As this rapid transformation continues, education leaders must embrace innovative approaches to ensure that all students in Hispanic populations are equipped with the skills they need to thrive in the future.”

Dr. Maria Armstrong, Ed.D., the executive director of the co-sponsor Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS), will deliver the summit’s keynote address. Her welcoming remarks will be followed by four major events:

Teacher awards featuring holographic models of the best educators will give attendees the chance to witness the intersection of education and the future of learning experiences.

featuring holographic models of the best educators will give attendees the chance to witness the intersection of education and the future of learning experiences. Working lunches with moderators will bring educators, administrators, edtech companies, parents, and the local community together to develop short-term and long-term actionable solutions.

will bring educators, administrators, edtech companies, parents, and the local community together to develop short-term and long-term actionable solutions. Action panels : The summit will feature five high-level panel discussions among edtech founders, superintendents, higher education presidents, and leaders striving to close the digital divide.

: The summit will feature five high-level panel discussions among edtech founders, superintendents, higher education presidents, and leaders striving to close the digital divide. 2nd Annual ECMC Foundation “Pipeline Pitch”: Edtech entrepreneurs will pitch their emerging technology solutions to K-12 and Higher Education decision makers in a unique “Shark Tank”-style event focusing on addressing the educational digital divide.

“As edtech progresses at a great pace, many of the homes in our community continue to experience obstacles such as the lack of broadband access or access to edtech in Spanish,” said Dr. Veronica Vijil, superintendent of Fabens Independent School District. “We look forward to participating in the LatinX EdTech Summit once again to gain insight into solutions that may benefit the learning community of Fabens ISD. We are grateful to STTE for this opportunity and their immense support.”

Organizers with a wealth of experience in the education system designed the LatinX EdTech Summit to identify digital disparities in rural and underserved communities. By emphasizing swift action through the implementation of nimble edtech solutions that can easily be obtained and deployed, the summit aims to create cultural change.

“The pandemic and the digital divide have created unique challenges for the Borderplex area,” said Liam Pisano, Managing Partner at EduLab Capital and co-founder of the summit. “Our Fund is dedicated to help solve problems for underserved and underrepresented communities. We are thrilled to partner with STTE and ECMC to unearth entrepreneurial activity and highlight successful case studies in this unique region of the US.”

The summit will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM MDT at the Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Dr., El Paso, Texas 7992 (MAP), and is open to the public with an admission fee. For more information, to submit to participate, or to register for the event, go to STTEFoundation.org.

Editor’s Note: Interviews can be conducted in English and Spanish before, during and after the event.

About STTE

STTE, a nonprofit organization, launched in 2018 in the Southwest Texas Borderplex Region with the intent of a twenty-year vision to support efforts that develop, deploy, and advance educational programs focused on harvesting entrepreneurship ecosystems, a STEAM-ready workforce, and technology comprehension. Within our existence, we have collaborated with industry partners to address challenges through the design and deployment of innovative educational products. For more information, visit STTEFoundation.org.

About EduLab Capital Partners

EduLab Capital Partners is an early-stage venture fund focused on learning and workforce technologies, investing in business models that transcend the traditional education landscape. EduLab invests across the full lifecycle of a learner, including early childhood, K-12, higher education, and adult learning and development. With offices in Boston and Tokyo, we offer a sector-specific and uniquely global perspective to our portfolio companies, and we invest across North America and Asia. As a team of investors and domain experts, we actively guide our portfolio companies through the challenges of establishing strong early-stage go-to-market strategy, proper governance practices, prudent financial structures; all the while preparing them for future growth and scale. For more information, visit EduLabCapital.com.

