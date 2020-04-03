Latinx Newswire Offers $99 Multimedia Press Release Distributions for Coronavirus-Related News

Breaking News
— Hispanic news distribution service hopes to bridge language and information gaps in pandemic news impacting the Latinx community —

MIAMI, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (LATINX NEWSWIRE) — Latinx Newswire, the nation’s only Latinx-owned and operated, multimedia press release distribution service reaching U.S. Hispanic journalists, influencers and thought leaders, has joined the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by offering two major discounts for Covid-19 related announcements: $99 multimedia press release distributions and a 50% discount on translations.

Any business, government organization, institution or association targeting the Hispanic community with pandemic-related announcements is welcome to use Latinx Newswire at a heavily discounted rate of $99 until April 30th.

$99 Press Release Distributions

These $99 multimedia press release distributions on Latinx Newswire can include:

— Unlimited word count

— Up to five (5) high-resolution color images

— One (1) Infographic

— Logo

— Up to two (2) YouTube or Vimeo video links

— Electronic Press Kits (EPK)

— Live website preview

— Social Media links

To submit a press release, clients can click here.

Spanish Translations

Latinx Newswire also encourages clients to distribute their news in both English and Spanish. This is because a large percentage of Hispanics — roughly 10 million out of a Latinx population of nearly 60 million — do not speak fluent English. To address this need, Latinx Newswire is also offering clients a 50% discount on press release translations from English to Spanish.

“Given that the pandemic will disproportionately impact the Latinx population in terms of their health and finances, and given the lag time in the government’s ability to disseminate their bulletins in languages other than English, we would like to do our part in making sure our community receives pandemic-related news in a timely and bilingual manner,” said Latinx Newswire CEO & Partner Bill Gato.

“A big part of defeating the virus’ impact is in how we disseminate the news to our citizens,” Gato added. “Sending a multimedia press release to Hispanic journalists and influencers is a great way to help share information that can save lives.”

Language and Information Gaps Revealed

The Covid-19 pandemic revealed a language gap in the dissemination of news to the Latinx community: authorities have been releasing information in English only.

Two recent examples of the language gap:

— The White House’s “The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America” was published March 16 in English only. Hispanic media outlets and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus raised awareness about the need to disseminate the guidelines for non-English speaking citizens. Four days later, the White House released a Spanish version of the President’s guidelines.

— While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do have a Spanish-language website, their news bulletins are only occasionally translated to Spanish.

“Since the United States has the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world after Mexico, it’s imperative that we disseminate all pandemic announcements in English and Spanish,” Gato said.

About Latinx Newswire
Latinx Newswire, formerly Hispanicize Wire, is the only Hispanic-owned and operated, affordable multimedia press release distribution service targeting U.S. Hispanic journalists, influencers and thought leaders. Founded in 2013, Latinx Newswire pioneered the concepts of unlimited word count and including multiple images and videos within a press release distribution at no additional cost. A strategic partner of leading general market service GlobeNewswire and leading Latino SEO and marketing firm, Hispanic Market AdvisorsLatinx Newswire reaches up to 7,000 U.S. Hispanic media contacts. Its founders are award-winning Hispanic marketing, public relations and journalism veterans who have successfully launched innovative Hispanic media companies since 2000. The team of founders launched Hispanic PR Wire, Latin Clips and Hispanic Digital Network and sold these companies to competitor PR Newswire in 2008.

For more information, visit www.latinxnewswire.com or call 305-503-5919.

CONTACT:
Bill Gato
Latinx Newswire
[email protected]
305-815-4567

