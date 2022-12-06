Lattitude award will make positive impact in Human Resources Technology

Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — December 6, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA Lattitude, a one-stop shop, employee connection software platform, is pleased to announce they are the recipient of an AFWERX Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program Phase 1 award. STTR contracts explore innovative, dual-use technologies with scaling capability. Lattitude is honored to leverage this award to help Air Force and Space Force increase human capital retention through meaningful connection. Lattitude, in partnership with Catalyst Campus, is poised to impact workers in the Department of Defense (DoD), military and civilian sectors. Catalyst Campus is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) that is an innovation ecosystem, focused on solving problems in the aerospace and defense sector for the DoD.

Realizing the impact in the competitive private sector, Lattitude exists to address some of the root issues, provide solutions, and boost service member retention. Lattitude’s software facilitates conversation and guides users on connecting with colleagues, setting topics for discussion, interaction guidelines, conversation tracking, agendas notes, and action lists in one central location. With end users across the spectrum, Lattitude has been focused on solving problems for retention for the different branches of the military and has contracts with the Army, Air Force, and DoD as well as for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.

As the workforce continues to evolve and change, remote working is more important than ever, making up 26% of the workforce and growing every year. However, creating, building, maintaining, and sustaining a meaningful sense of connection with teammates is critically important for workflow with offsite team members. The Lattitude software facilitates employee onboarding, one-on-one meetings, mentorship programs, peer networking, engagement, cross-functional networking, stay interviews, and more. Using metrics to identify issues, Lattitude aims to solve some of the most complex and difficult problems that help increase retention rates, thus decreasing acquisition costs and time for training, planning timelines, and improving culture.

The commercial workforce opportunities and changing key dynamics that are facing the human capital components of organizations have never been more critical with narrowing retention rates and the “quiet quitting” phenomenon that is impacting all areas of the economy. With retention and employee connection needs at an all-time high and especially critical to the DoD, Lattitude is looking forward to making a positive impact in Human Resources Technology.

