Naming Novo Space the winner of the Latino Startup of the Year

L’ATTITUDE Match-Up Winners Left to Right: Daniela Blanco, Founder of Sunthetics; Laura Moreno Lucas, General Partner L’ATITTUDE Ventures; Rodrigo Diez, Founder of Novo Space; Pete Amaro, Managing Partner L’ATTITUDE Ventures

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — L’ATTITUDE Ventures, an institutional venture capital firm that partners with U.S. Latino/a founders building the next generation of innovative companies, recently hosted its Match-Up event during the sixth annual L’ATTITUDE conference in Miami. The Match-Up program includes founder showcases, investor thought leadership discussions, capital matchmaking opportunities, and a pitch competition to determine the L’ATTITUDE Latino Startup of the Year.

Leading up to the event, L’ATTITUDE Ventures meticulously reviewed hundreds of submissions and ultimately extended invitations to 19 companies to participate. This year’s showcases took place on day two of the four-day conference and were organized into three categories: Healthcare, Technology, and Consumer. From these showcases, L’ATTITUDE Ventures selected Novo Space, Ales Grey, Gamer Safer, and Sunthetics to compete on the main stage for the prestigious L’ATTITUDE Latino Startup of the Year Award, which Novo Space ultimately secured.

“Novo Space develops computing systems for applications beyond Earth, and this recognition will fuel our journey to push the boundaries of space technology further than ever imagined,” says Rodrigo Diez, founder of Novo Space. “Winning at Match-Up is more than an award; it’s a launchpad! We look forward to having L’ATTITUDE as our co-pilot on this celestial journey as we bring the pace of commercial innovation to space”, says Diez.

“We were thrilled to have so many amazing founders present at this year’s Match-Up competition in Miami. The pitches highlighted the various ways that both Latinos and Latinas are building some incredible companies both here on earth and beyond! We are proud to award Rodrigo and the Novo Space team as the 2023 Startup of the Year– they have tremendous vision and a clear plan to become a foundational pillar for computing amongst the stars!” says Pete Amaro, Managing Partner of LATTITUDE Ventures.

Since 2019, the Match-Up event has empowered entrepreneurs with $40 million in capital to Latino/a change-makers. L’ATTITUDE Ventures aims to fund and catalyze a much-needed transformation in the narrative surrounding venture capital into the U.S. Latino/a community.

About L’ATTITUDE Ventures

L’ATTITUDE Ventures invests in early-stage Latina/o entrepreneurs who leverage technology to scale. Partners are Sol Trujillo, Gary Acosta, Oscar Munoz, Laura Moreno, and Pete Amaro. Learn more at www.lattitudeventures.com .

Picture of winners on stage – Left to Right

Daniela Blanco, Founder of Sunthetics

Laura Moreno Lucas, General Partner L’ATITTUDE Ventures

Rodrigo Diez, Founder of Novo Space

Pete Amaro, Managing Partner L’ATTITUDE Ventures

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13ad5ace-55ec-416d-be43-faa0efcb8a16