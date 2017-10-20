Latvian Bank Citadele Secures Mobile and Online Banking with VASCO’s DIGIPASS for Apps and CRONTO

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and RIGA, Latvia, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VASCO Data Security International, Inc., a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, today announced that Citadele Bank Latvia has integrated the DIGIPASS® for Apps library into its mobile app and CRONTO® visual transaction signing into its online banking platform to help protect its customers from transaction fraud.

Citadele Bank is the third biggest bank in Latvia by number of clients and a full-service financial group for individuals, retail banking and small business customers across the Baltic States. The bank has integrated the DIGIPASS for Apps API library within its mobile application to leverage fraud mitigation features including rootkit detection. The bank has also integrated VASCO’s CRONTO, a patented visual transaction signing solution, into its MobileSCAN application.

CRONTO helps the bank protect against Trojan and man-in-the-middle attacks during customer transactions using a visual challenge contained in a graphical cryptogram made of colored dots displayed on the customer’s PC. The customer takes a picture of this cryptogram with either their mobile phone or a hardware device, which then instantly decodes, decrypts and displays transaction details for user verification. Using both DIGIPASS for Apps and CRONTO, Citadele is able to help its customers connect to their accounts either online or via a mobile device conveniently and securely.

“As customers increasingly shift from brick and mortar to mobile banking, they want mobile banking solutions that are convenient, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand,” said Citadele Bank’s Head of E-business Division, Martins Berzins. “Those characteristics personify why we have been a VASCO customer for the past 20 years and why we feel confident that with innovative products like CRONTO, VASCO will continue to meet the technical needs of the Citadele Group as well as the near and long-term interests of our customers.”

“Business relationships, especially in the security space, often begin with standalone point solutions that, over time, broaden into a portfolio of best-of-breed capabilities,” said VASCO President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Clements. “Our relationship with Citadele, for example, was initially hardware-based login security. Today, by providing the bank with software solutions, we have not only helped them to achieve a more holistic solutions profile tailored to their ongoing needs, but also enabled VASCO to remain their top security partner.”

About The Citadele Group

Citadele Group is a full-service financial group for both private individuals and companies offering a complete portfolio of banking, financial and private capital management services in our home market Latvia and through our international presence. https://www.cblgroup.com/en/

About VASCO

VASCO is a global leader in delivering trust and business productivity solutions to the digital market. VASCO develops next generation technologies that enable more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries in financial, enterprise, government, health care and other segments to achieve their digital agenda, deliver an enhanced customer experience and meet regulatory requirements. More than half of the top 100 global banks rely on VASCO® solutions to protect their online, mobile and ATM channels. VASCO’s solutions combine to form a powerful trust platform that empowers businesses by incorporating identity, fraud prevention, electronic signatures, mobile application protection and risk analysis. Learn more about VASCO at VASCO.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

