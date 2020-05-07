Laudio Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Security Compliance Certification

Breaking News
GlobeNewswire

Laudio, a Healthcare Workforce Platform, Meets Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Standards Set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) With No Exceptions

Boston, MA, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laudio, the provider of an integrated management system for CHROs, CNOs, and healthcare managers, today announced that it has recently achieved its Type 2, Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) compliance with zero exceptions. The audit, conducted by MFA Companies, found that Laudio meets the SOC 2 standards for Security, Confidentiality, and Availability set forth in TSP 100, 2017 Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria). 

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system, and the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities. SOC 2 reports also demonstrate a company’s ability to not only implement critical security policies but to prove compliance over an extended period of time.

Laudio has completed the comprehensive audit of the three trust principles that the organization deems most important for its customers: Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.  

  • Security Principle – audited the processes and commitment to the protection of system resources against unauthorized access, potential system abuse, and improper alteration or disclosure of information.
  • Availability Principle – audited the ability to meet service level agreements for performance levels, system availability, data backups, and redundant/failover systems.
  • Confidentiality Principle – audited the ability to secure protected and sensitive data, including encryption during transmission, firewalls, rigorous access controls, and processes to safeguard information.

“The health systems we work with trust us with some of their most sensitive and important data.  This certification is one step in a long journey we’re taking to create new value and trust and confidence in our security and reliability,” said Tim Darling Chief Analytics Officer, Laudio. 

ABOUT LAUDIO

Laudio is critical infrastructure for the healthcare workforce. The platform provides CHROs, CNOs, and frontline managers an integrated management system that fills the gap between information and action. With Laudio, health systems dramatically improve employee engagement, increase retention, and reduce burnout. The Laudio platform operationalizes proven leadership best practices and serves up proactive interventions for managers to engage with team members and address risk factors in real-time.  Leading health systems such as Sharp, UNC Health, and Boston Medical Center use Laudio to save millions annually and to reduce turnover. To learn more, visit www.laudio.com.

 

CONTACT: Melodye Mueller
Laudio
603-828-7386
[email protected]
