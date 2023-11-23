Momcozy Stand Up For Mums Comedy Show in London Momcozy Stand Up For Mums Comedy Show in London

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momcozy, companion to over 3 million mothers worldwide, successfully concluded its ‘Stand Up for Mums‘ stand-up comedy show, held on 19 November at Soho Theatre in London. Aiming to highlight the unscripted beauty of motherhood, the event was a celebration of each mother’s voice and experience through shared laughter.

Attracting over 100 new and expectant parents from diverse backgrounds, the show created an atmosphere buzzing with excitement and hilarity. The impressive lineup of comedians – Jacob Hawley, Esther Manito, Michael Akadiri, and Lily Phillips – hosted by Hatty Ashdown, delivered unique perspectives as parents themselves, adding authenticity and relatability to the stage. The event, tailored for parents and parents-to-be, was a testament to the universal humor and shared experiences of parenting.

As part of Momcozy #StandUpForMums campaign, the Stand Up For Mums comedy show was a celebration of motherhood’s unique journey, offering a platform for sharing experiences and connecting through humor. As stated by one mum in attendance, “When you’re a mum, you need to be related to. There were plenty of relatable jokes– it was genuinely really funny and we had a great time!”

To amplify its support for mothers, Momcozy is extending its impact online. The brand encourages sharing personal motherhood stories on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #StandUpForMums. This initiative has ignited a wave of mothers sharing their voices and experiences, fostering a supportive online community.

Motherhood is a tapestry of joyous and challenging moments. Recognizing this, Momcozy remains committed to providing real support and care to mothers. ‘Stand Up For Mums’ is just a part of Momcozy’s broader ‘Remove Breastfeeding Barriers, Give Mums Real Support’ campaign, aiming to empower mothers by dismantling breastfeeding barriers through innovative products and supportive actions.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products.

Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.

With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’lives easier around the world.

