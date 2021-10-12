Launch Cart Offers “Day of the Dead” Princesses; Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty for Print-on-Demand Worldwide

For the first time ever, eCommerce sellers have access to iconic renditions of “Day of the Dead” fairy tale characters through Launch Cart’s eCommerce platform.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent announcement for the global licensing agreement between Toon Studio of Beverly Hills, California, and Launch Cart of San Diego, California, gives way to another offering for Launch Cart’s eCommerce sellers. “Day of the Dead” renditions of Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty are available and are just in time for the popular Mexican holiday for print-on-demand for eCommerce sellers. Launch Cart offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to build turn-key print-on-demand online stores featuring over 300 customized products through its state-of-the-art eCommerce platform.

“Day of the Dead,” also known as Día de Muertos or Día de Los Muertos, is associated with All Soul’s Day as well as All Saint’s Day with well-known Catholic celebrations often held on the 1st and 2nd of November. Every year, people gather in local cemeteries to remember and honor their departed loved ones. “Day of the Dead” is a multi-day event involving friends and family who take time to remember and pray for their dearly departed ones.

Sellers can make this Mexican holiday even more festive with the many unique collections that the newly launched “Day of the Dead” store offers. The “Day of the Dead” will surely be a favorite among those who want to celebrate the holiday with an assortment of gifts, accessories, and other unique products and collections highly inspired by the Mexican celebration of “Day of the Dead.”

Launch Cart is a tech company creating a better, faster, higher-converting eCommerce SaaS platform, using a FREEmium go to market strategy, with an integrated Ready-to-Sell B2B Marketplace that will lower the barrier of entry worldwide for tens of millions of entrepreneurs to build an online eCommerce business. Entrepreneurs can create their product line with custom products, monetize their audience, and cater to a specific niche.

Those interested in starting their online store can visit https://launchcart.com to know more about what Launch Cart can offer.

For media inquiries or interest in license opportunities, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPr.com.

