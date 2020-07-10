Launch of €100MM Convertible Green Bond Offering for Energy-Positive and Sustainable Real Estate Technology Firm

San Francisco-based private financial group supports the rise of MIRIS, an innovative and disruptive technology-driven real estate development company based in Norway.

SVART – the worlds first energy positive hotel. SVART will become the world’s first ´energy positive´ hotel. Situated in Norway, north of the Arctic Circle with a 360° view of Svartisen Glacier and arctic nature. It is the first hotel ever designed to the specifications of the ambitious Powerhouse standard. The hotel will reduce yearly energy consumption by 85% compared to other modern hotels, and harvest enough solar energy to cover both hotel operations and the energy needed to construct the building.

SVART will function as a prototype laboratory where new advances in sustainability will be developed and tested. We aim to build and develop the hotel of the future through a sustainable approach to design, construction and operation. The project will produce 60% more energy than consumed. This is enough to support surrounding infrastructure.

San Francisco, California, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity in the technology-driven real estate development company, MIRIS AS (“MIRIS”). Based in Norway, MIRIS enables sustainable solutions for Smart Communities through its progressive real estate projects, including the world’s first energy-positive hotel, named Svart Hotel, to be located in the Arctic Circle and designed to produce 60% more energy than it consumes over the life of the building. The company aims to develop and refine new technology and solutions to minimize the need for energy from the grid.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global has provided asset management and corporate financial services for over twenty years, focusing on lower middle market financing and investment banking. Led by lifelong entrepreneur Jeffrey Sweeney, US Capital Global has extensive experience in leading firms with a forward-thinking approach in both FinTech and impact development. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Jan Gunnar Mathisen, CEO and founder of MIRIS, said: “At the end of last year, US Capital Global structured and provided us with a €10 million bridge loan. We’re very happy to be continuing our partnership with the firm through this €100 million investment opportunity, now open to eligible investors, as we work towards our goal of evolving from a real estate developer into a smart city developer. We have set ourselves a target of an 85% energy reduction from design through to construction and operation. This has pushed us to expand our vision, create new technology, and find intelligent solutions to the planet’s increasing environmental challenges.”

“It is truly exciting to be working with Jan Gunnar Mathisen and the exceptional team at MIRIS,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “This disruptive sustainable real estate technology firm is focused on rethinking how buildings and cities are defined, built, and used, aiming to form new energy-positive avenues to increased real estate profit and quality of life. Aside from testing and implementing new advances in green technology through its pioneering Svart Hotel, MIRIS is also engaged developing in green, local, on-demand computing systems, as well as real estate, investment, and asset management systems that utilize smart contracts.

“It is an honor to be serving MIRIS as its lead placement agent on this €100 million investment opportunity. The opportunity to participate in this convertible bond offering is now open to eligible investors.”

About MIRIS

MIRIS is a Norwegian real estate technology firm focused on developing sustainable solutions for Smart Communities. Its showcase project, the Svart Hotel, which is to be located within the Arctic Circle, is designed as the world’s first energy-positive hotel and is planned to produce 60% more energy than it consumes of the life of the building. MIRIS aims to ethically and ecologically address the world’s growing demands for energy and data by leveraging innovative technologies to reduce dependency on the grid, increase real estate profit, and improve quality of life. www.miris.no

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html. 062007PR

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities, email Charles Towle, CEO, at [email protected] or call +1 415-889-1010.

