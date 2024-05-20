Virtual Event Offers Practical Insights, Expert Guidance, and Community Support for Aspiring eCommerce Entrepreneurs

Escondido, CA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launch Cart, a leader in eCommerce solutions, is proud to announce Launch Your Merch Challenge, a pioneering initiative that fosters entrepreneurship in the digital marketing and eCommerce industry, announces its upcoming program to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources to launch a successful eCommerce merchandise store.

This free four-day virtual event will be held from Tuesday, May 21st, through Friday, May 24th, at 11:00 a.m. (PST) and will be streamed live on their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@LaunchCart each day. It will offer participants a comprehensive curriculum covering all aspects of starting and growing an online brand and eCommerce business. The program provides participants with practical insights and actionable steps to turn their ideas into profitable ventures, from logo design to product sourcing and fulfillment to marketing and sales strategies.

“Our mission is to empower individuals, small business owners, nonprofits, and churches with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in the online economy with a branded merch store for their business,” said Greg Writer, Founder and CEO of Launch Cart. “We believe that by sharing access to knowledge, wisdom, and resources, we can unlock the entrepreneurial potential of aspiring entrepreneurs and help them build successful online businesses.”

Launch Your Merch Challenge participants will benefit from the following:

4 Days of expert-led training covering key topics such as product design, product sourcing, eCommerce, and branding.

Mentorship from experienced industry professionals who will provide guidance and support throughout the program.

Access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration and networking opportunities.

Opportunities to showcase their products and receive feedback from peers and industry experts.

The Launch Your Merch Challenge is open to individuals of all backgrounds and experience levels, from seasoned entrepreneurs to those just starting their journey in the merchandise industry.

Interested individuals can visit www.LaunchYourMerchChallenge.com to learn more and sign up for the program.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Kelly Bennett at [email protected] .

Follow Launch Cart on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @Launchcart to stay updated with their latest developments.

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart stands at the forefront of eCommerce and digital marketing innovation, redefining the dropshipping industry with its ‘On-Demand eCommerce’ model. This model includes an eCommerce SaaS platform, a B2B product sourcing marketplace, and advanced banking services with a split payment solution. Launch Cart’s comprehensive suite of tools includes an eCommerce-enabled website builder, an integrated CRM system with diverse digital marketing tools, and an artificial intelligent ads platform. Additionally, a planned fintech component, ‘Banking as a Service’ with a split payment merchant system, is set to launch in 2025, streamlining financial transactions for online sellers. Launch Cart is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and practicality of online business operations.

Learn more about these tools at https://launchcart.com.

