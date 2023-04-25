According to Beyond Market Insights, the global laundry and dry-cleaning services market was worth USD 67.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 86.59 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of approximately 3.2 % over the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Ottawa, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Market Insights LLC Published a new report titled “Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Size, Share, Growth Report, by Type (Self-Service and Conventional), By End User (Residential and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Research, Analysis, Premium Insights, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030″.

The global laundry and dry-cleaning services market has been witnessing steady growth over the years. The increasing need for dry-cleaning and laundry services across various sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, and textiles, has been the primary driving factor for this growth. The market is also being driven by the rise in disposable income, urbanization, and the growing number of working professionals, which has led to an increase in demand for time-saving and convenient services. This report will provide an in-depth analysis of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, including market dynamics, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and regional landscape.

Customers are driving the business by using dry cleaning and laundry services more frequently because they provide convenience at a low cost. Additionally, it is anticipated that higher consumer spending on these services would fuel market development throughout the projected timeframe. Everyone likes to wear clean, well-kept clothes, even if most customers dislike washing them often. Due to their busy schedules, many seek dry cleaning and laundry services to care for their dirty clothes. Laundry and dry-cleaning services are growing increasingly well-liked as trustworthy, useful, and inexpensive services since busy clients are more willing to pay for their laundry. These elements will likely increase demand for these services throughout the forecast timeframe. The world’s growing working population, more spending on clothes and cleaning services, and other factors are expected to further fuel the demand for these services throughout the projection period.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-sample/5411

The global laundry and dry-cleaning services market has been segmented into type, end-user, distribution channels, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into self-service and conventional. The conventional category dominated the market in 2022. Based on end-user the market is segmented into residential and commercial consumers. The residential application category commanded a substantial market share in 2022, and this dominance is expected to persist during the projected period. Based on the distribution channel, the dry cleaning and laundry services market is split into offline and online sectors. The offline category dominated the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years. The increasing need for time-saving and convenient services, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is expected to drive market growth. The rise in urbanization and the growing number of working professionals have also contributed to the growth of the market.

However, there are several factors that could restrain the market growth, including high competition from local players, increasing environmental concerns related to the use of chemicals in dry cleaning, and the lack of standardization in the industry.

Browse Complete Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report Details and Table of Contents: https://beyondmarketinsights.com/report/laundry-and-dry-cleaning-services-market/

Drivers:

The growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market is being driven by several factors, including:

Increase in disposable income: With the rise in disposable income, people are increasingly looking for time-saving and convenient services such as dry cleaning and laundry. A growing number of working professionals: The rise in the number of working professionals has led to an increase in demand for time-saving services, including dry cleaning and laundry. Urbanization: The increasing rate of urbanization has led to a rise in demand for convenient services, including dry cleaning and laundry. Increase in the hospitality sector: The growth of the hospitality sector has also contributed to the growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

Restraints:

The growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market could be restrained by several factors, including:

High competition from local players: The market is highly competitive, with many local players offering similar services, which could restrain the growth of the market. Environmental concerns related to chemicals: The use of chemicals in dry cleaning has been linked to environmental concerns, which could affect the growth of the market. Lack of standardization: The lack of standardization in the industry could also restrain the growth of the market.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/talk-to-analyst/5411

Opportunities:

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market presents several opportunities for growth, including:

Expansion into new markets: There is an opportunity for companies to expand their services into new markets, both domestically and internationally. Introduction of eco-friendly services: With increasing environmental concerns, there is an opportunity for companies to introduce eco-friendly services, which could attract environmentally-conscious consumers. Adoption of new technologies: The adoption of new technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, could improve the efficiency of dry-cleaning and laundry services, which could attract new customers and improve customer retention.

Regional Landscape:

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to witness significant growth across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable income in countries such as China and India.

In 2022, Asia Pacific surpassed the Americas and is predicted to maintain its lead throughout the projected period. An increasing working population, the presence of developing economies like China and India, and rising spending on dry cleaning and laundry services are expected to boost the market throughout the forecasted period. China is expected to continue to play a vital role in the Asia Pacific area since a substantial population chooses rapid dry-cleaning and laundry services. Europe is predicted to have phenomenal growth throughout the anticipated era. An increasing labor force and an increase in disposable income are factors in the rise. It is predicted that several dry-cleaning and laundry service providers offering a wide range of services, including washing, folding, and ironing, as well as pick-up and drop-off services, will continue to substantially support the market in the area over the projected time.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-customization/5411

Key players in the global laundry and dry-cleaning services market include-

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC Cintas Corporation CWS International Dry Harder DryClean USA Elis SA La Teinturerie Lapels Cleaners Martinizing Dry Cleaners PRESSTO PWS Laundry The Laundry House Top Dry Cleaners UniFirst Corporation Zoots

Recent Developments

July 2021: Alliance Laundry Systems and Gulf States Machinery Co. have expanded their direct network infrastructure. The acquisition follows the company’s direct distribution partners’ exceptional results, demonstrating the success of the company’s selection of top-tier firms in emerging markets.

The global Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market is segmented as follows:

Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017- 2030)

Self-Service Conventional

Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017- 2030)

Residential Commercial

Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017- 2030)

Online Offline

Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017- 2030)

North America The U.S.

Canada

Mexico Europe France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/buy-now/5411

OR

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@beyondmarketinsights.com | +1 (310) 601-4227

DRY-CLEANING & LAUNDRY SERVICES MARKET SIZE, SHARE & TRENDS ANALYSIS REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter No. 1: Introduction

Chapter No. 2: Executive Summary

Chapter No. 3: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter No. 4: Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – By Type Segment Analysis

Chapter No. 5: Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Chapter No. 6: Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – By End-user Segment Analysis

Chapter No. 7: Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market – Regional Analysis

Chapter No. 8: Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter No. 9: Key Investment Pockets Analysis

Chapter No. 10: Analysis of Competitive Landscape

Chapter No. 11: Company Profiles

Chapter No. 12: Research Methodology

Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 67.30 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 86.59 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.2 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2017 – 2022 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends

competitive landscape, and growth factors Segments Covered Type, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others Key Companies Profiled Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Cintas Corporation, CWS Internationa, Dry Harder, DryClean USA, Elis SA, La Teinturerie, Lapels Cleaners, Martinizing Dry Cleaners, PRESSTO, PWS Laundry, The Laundry House, Top Dry Cleaners, UniFirst Corporation, Zoots. Download PDF Brochure

About

Beyond Market Insights LLC is a leading market research company that provides customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicated research reports. The company has a team of experienced analysts who provide accurate and reliable insights to clients. The company’s mission is to provide high-quality research reports that help clients make informed business decisions.

For more information, please visit https://beyondmarketinsights.com/ website or contact us at sales@beyondmarketinsights.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | and Facebook

Other Reports:

Life Science Microscopy Devices Market – Key Trends and Insights

Liver Disease Treatment Market – Exclusive Insights and Analysis

Clinical Trial Imaging Market – Growth Factors and Forecasts

Portable Toilets Market – Global Industry Overview and Analysis

IP Camera Market – Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

Digital Twin Market Size to Rich USD 143.2 Billion by 2030

A2P SMS Market Size to Worth Around USD 89.2 Billion by 2030

Healthcare Insurance Market to Reach Valuation of 4.33 Trillion by 2028

Electric Vehicle Market Size to Reach US$ 1108 Bn by 2030

Corporate Wellness Market Size to Reach Valuation of 93.3 Billion by 2028

CONTACT: Beyond Market Insights 30 N Gould St Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801 USA Email: sales@beyondmarketinsights.com Phone: +1 (310) 601-4227