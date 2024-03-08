Pop icon Cyndi Lauper, who rose to fame thanks to hits like “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” has entered a partnership with the Swedish masterminds behind the immersive virtual concert ABBA Voyage – Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse Entertainment Group – to develop new ways to bring her mu
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- People queue for hours for bread as Gaza crisis worsens - March 7, 2024
- Lauper inks deal with firm behind ABBA Voyage - March 7, 2024
- Artificial intelligence takes over at Barcelona tech show - March 7, 2024