Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock by Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership (the “Selling Stockholder”), the Company’s controlling stockholder. The offering is expected to close on June 17, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,500,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 23, 2018 and was automatically effective upon filing. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus that forms part of the registration statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale, would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering is available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from: BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at 800-414-3627 or by email at [email protected]

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being ‘Here for Good’ and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society. 

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected] 

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education    
Adam Smith    
[email protected]    
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724    
Source: Laureate Education, Inc.    
