Populist firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., underwent surgery Tuesday to remove an acute blood clot, and she was subsequently diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.
Boebert, 37, was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg, her campaign said in a statement posted to Facebook late Tuesday.
She underwent a CT scan, during which doctors found the c
