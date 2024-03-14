Populist firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., will not run in the special election for Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s seat, she declared Wednesday.
Buck stunned Republicans Tuesday by announcing he will leave Congress on March 22, a move that triggers a special election on June 25 to temporarily fill the vacancy in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. His early retirement will reduce the House GOP majority even further.
Boebert, who currently represents Colorado&
