The eldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was arrested Tuesday after several property thefts were reported in Rifle, Colorado, police said.
Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, faces five felony charges and more than a dozen misdemeanor offenses in connection to a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts, the Rifle Police Department said.
Boebert is charged with four counts of criminal possession of ID documents belonging to multiple victims, one count of conspiracy to co
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky bill that would allow child support to start with pregnancy advances - February 28, 2024
- Jill Biden to lead national ‘Women for Biden-Harris’ program, campaign announces - February 28, 2024
- Lauren Boebert’s son arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with string of thefts: police - February 28, 2024