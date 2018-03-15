Laurentian Bank Financial Group Chief Financial Officer, François Laurin, to speak at the National Bank 16th Annual Financial Services Conference

Breaking News
MONTREAL, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — François Laurin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Laurentian Bank Financial Group, will speak at the National Bank 16th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 28, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. (ET) in Montreal.

This event will be broadcast live via webcast at https://lbcfg.ca, under the section Investor Centre, under Presentations and Events. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 3,700 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its customers through its businesses: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank and Capital Markets. The Group – with pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the United States – is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $47 billion in balance sheet assets and $31 billion in assets under administration.

Contact information:

Hélène Soulard
Assistant Vice President, Communications
Office: 514 284-4500, ext. 8232
[email protected]

