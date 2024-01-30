FAIRHOPE, Ala., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced the promotion of Laurie Roberts to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Roberts will lead the company’s global business operations and teams and ensure effective operationalization of the many strategic initiatives across the Trawick family of companies. She will continue to report directly to Trawick International’s President and CEO, Daryl Trawick.

Roberts has been with Trawick International as Chief of Staff since 2021. In her almost three years with the company, Roberts has led the operations of numerous large-scale initiatives, most recently the transition of GBG Insurance Limited’s international health, life, and disability books of business to Trawick International and MGEN. Additionally, she works with business line and department heads across the organization to ensure day-to-day activities align with the company’s overall business strategy.

Of the promotion, Trawick commented, “Laurie has vast experience in international business and insurance operations. She understands our external customers and clients and builds inclusive environments that allow our employees and partnerships to grow and thrive. She knows our business and culture well and is dedicated to the company’s business, customers, and employees. There is no question she is the right person to help lead the company through its growth and evolution to further success.”

Roberts added, “I am honored to accept the promotion to Chief Operating Officer for Trawick International. The company has grown and changed vastly since I began my career here in 2021, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Daryl in leading the company through its next chapter.”

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

