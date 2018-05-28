HONOLULU (Reuters) – A lava flow from Hawaii’s erupting Kilauea volcano that damaged a geothermal power station has stalled, as have lava fountains gushing 100 feet (30 meters) into the air, offering momentary relief to an area under siege for 25 days, officials said on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. stock futures up, euro near seven-month lows - May 28, 2018
- Nicaragua protests erode pillars of support for Ortega - May 28, 2018
- Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage - May 28, 2018